Mets 'obvious' Tarik Skubal connection could change offseason plans
Ever since it began getting speculated that 2024 AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal could be on the trade block this winter, the New York Mets have emerged as one of his most likely trade destinations.
However, the Detroit Tigers have since asserted that they have no intentions of trading Skubal this winter. While this could be a publicity stunt to ease their fan base's frustrations, the general sentiment is that the Tigers' front office will spend the next few months trying to get Skubal to re-sign.
And if they can't come to terms (which seems unlikely, considering how far they're reportedly apart on a new deal), the Tigers could either try to trade Skubal during the season or simply let him walk in free agency next winter after taking one more crack at a postseason run in 2026.
Insider Asserts Mets Are 'Obvious' Fit For Tarik Skubal in Free Agency
If the Mets are seen as a great fit for Skubal via trade this offseason, one would assume the same could be said if he becomes a free agent next offseason.
And The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal conveyed this during a November 6 appearance on Foul Territory by saying, "You know, as a fan, that that is the logical outcome. That [Skubal] hits the open market [next offseason], and then ultimately, he signs with another team."
He then added, "The Mets would be the obvious team [for Skubal]. They need starting pitching; they have young starting pitching that they could include in a trade. They are completely a team that would seem to be obvious, in this regard."
Could Potential Tarik Skubal 2026 Pursuit Impact Mets Offseason Strategy?
If the Mets do intend to pursue Tarik Skubal next offseason, it raises the question of whether this will alter their free agency strategy this offseason.
While it likely wouldn't keep David Stearns from trying to sign any position player he desires, he might be hesitant to give a lucrative, long-term deal to one of the top starting pitchers available, like Framber Valdez or Dylan Cease. Instead, he could try to get a guy for a one-year deal and depend upon the young arms Rosenthal alluded to (like McLean, Jonah Tong, and Brandon Sproat) to carry the rotation in 2026.
Then again, the Mets are in win-now mode. They aren't already looking toward next offseason, and certainly aren't going to be cautious in spending this winter to be better prepared to do so one year later.
Therefore, while Skubal will likely be New York's top priority if he becomes a free agent next winter, his potential availability should not change anything about the Mets' current offseason strategy.