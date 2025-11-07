Mets' Juan Soto, Pete Alonso win prestigious award
The New York Mets' two top sluggers from a season ago have won this prestigious award in the National League.
It was announced on Thursday that both Pete Alonso and Juan Soto have won the National League Silver Slugger Award. Alonso received the award for first base, while Soto was one of three outfield recipients.
Alonso won his first career Silver Slugger Award, beating out fellow first basemen Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves.
The 30-year-old strung together a bounce-back and historic season for the Mets in 2025 after slashing a disappointing .240/.329/.459 with 34 home runs, 88 RBI and a career-worst .788 OPS during the 2024 season. Alonso appeared in every regular season game for the second straight year and batted .272/.347/.524 with 38 homers, 126 RBI (second in MLB behind Kyle Schwarber) and an OPS of .871. He was also named to his fifth All-Star Game.
The crowning moment of the Polar Bear's 2025 season came on August 12, when he cemented himself as an all-time great in Mets history. That night against the Atlanta Braves, Alonso surpassed Darryl Strawberry for the most home runs in franchise history by slugging his 253rd career long ball. He finished the year with 264 career homers.
As for Soto, it is the third straight season in which he has won the Silver Slugger Award and his sixth overall. The other two outfield recipients were Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs.
The All-Star outfielder came over to Flushing last offseason after signing a record-setting, 15-year, $765 million deal in December 2024. Soto's first year with the Mets saw him get off to a slow start as he batted just .232 during the month of April, followed by posting a dismal .219 batting average in May.
But the 27-year-old was finally able to get into an offensive rhythm in June, as Soto slashed .322/.474/.722 with 11 home runs and 20 RBI during the month. This earned him his first ever Player of the Month Award.
Despite not being selected to the All-Star Game this past year, Soto's inaugural season with the Mets was a roaring success. In 160 games, Soto batted .263/.396/.525 with a career-high 43 home runs, 105 RBI and an OPS of .921; he also drew 127 walks, which led all of baseball.
The four-time All-Star also became just the fifth Met in franchise history to have a 30-30 season after racking up a career-best 38 stolen bases in 2025. Soto additionally became the first player in team history to string together a 40-30 season.
On top of winning his sixth Silver Slugger Award, Soto is also a finalist for the NL MVP along with Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies. The winner of that award will be announced on November 13.
Francisco Lindor was also a finalist for the Silver Slugger Award as a shortstop, but fell short to Geraldo Perdomo of the Diamondbacks.