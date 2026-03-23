Mets Make a Decision on Carson Benge For Opening Day

The top prospect has certainly earned it.

Carson Benge will be the New York Mets' starting right fielder on Opening Day, per manager Carlos Mendoza.

WELCOME TO THE SHOW, CARSON 🤩



Carlos Mendoza has announced that Carson Benge will be the Mets' right fielder on Opening Day! pic.twitter.com/lDZEchntRD — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 23, 2026

"We just told him that he will be playing right field on Thursday for the New York Mets," Mendoza said,

"He earned it.. we are all excited to watch this kid play"



Carlos Mendoza talks about Carson Benge making the Mets' Opening Day roster pic.twitter.com/03WSz4esQ0 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 23, 2026

Benge, 23, slashed .366/.435/.439 with a .874 OPS and five RBI in 14 Grapefruit League games. This did not include his home run in an exhibition game against Team Israel.

Benge had the chance to make the Mets in spring training and he ultimately snatched the opportunity in front of him.

He will be the first Mets' rookie position player to make their major league debut on Opening Day since first baseman Pete Alonso in 2019.

Benge looked very poised at the plate in the spring and also played a more than solid right field. The youngster showcased his strong arm in the outfield as well.

Benge will start in an outfield that includes superstar Juan Soto in left field and Luis Robert Jr. in center field.

The rookie will make his debut on Thursday, March 26 against ace Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Mets selected Benge in the first-round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State University.

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