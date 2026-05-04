Mets Rookie Outfielder 'Finding His Groove'

The New York Mets have been waiting for this version of Carson Benge.

In Sunday's 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels, the rookie outfielder put together his best all-around performance yet in a Mets uniform.

Benge went 1-for-2 with two lengthy walks, one of which helped set up the first of Mark Vientos' two home runs. He later added an insurance RBI double in the eighth, once again preceding a Vientos homer in the following at-bat. However, his most impressive play of the day came on defense. In the bottom of the ninth, Benge made a sensational catch to rob Vaughn Grissom of extra bases, helping close out the win.

Carson Benge 'Finding His Groove' and 'Getting Comfortable'

After Sunday's series-clinching victory, Benge discussed how the game feels now compared to Opening Day.

“It just feels like a juiced baseball game now," Benge said. "It kind of took me a while to get my feet settled and different things like that, but now I feel like I’m finding my groove and getting comfortable out there."

Carson Benge compares how the game feels to him now to how it felt on Opening Day:



"It just feels like a juiced baseball game now. Kind of took a while to get my feet settled and different things like that. Now I feel like I'm finding my groove and getting comfortable." pic.twitter.com/GIA4cK53wQ — SNY (@SNYtv) May 3, 2026

The 23-year-old's stats over the last ten games certainly suggest that to be the case. Since April 23, Benge is hitting .290 with a home run and four RBI. Within that span, he has three multi-hit games.

Benge's recent surge has provided a much-needed spark for a Mets lineup hit hard by injuries. More importantly, it has brought some stability to an outfield that has been in constant flux.

The Opening Day outfield trio of Juan Soto, Luis Robert Jr., and Benge has started together just six times through the team's first 34 games. Soto returned to left field Friday against the Angels, but served as the designated hitter over the final two games as he continues to manage forearm soreness. Meanwhile, Robert Jr. is on the 10-day injured list with a lumbar spine disc herniation.

But despite the constant outfield turnover, there have been bright spots. MJ Melendez has impressed in his brief Mets stint thus far, hitting .324 in his first 34 at-bats. The rest of New York's current outfield options include Brett Baty (.211 AVG), Tyrone Taylor (.200 AVG), and recently acquired Austin Slater (3-for-9).

Benge's average has climbed to .186 after sitting at a .136 mark through his first 21 games. His progression is encouraging, but it remains to be seen if he can keep it up.

New York's top prospect is beginning to show signs from Spring Training that earned him a spot on the Opening Day roster. If that continues, the Mets may finally have the stability they've been searching for in the outfield.

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