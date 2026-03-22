Mets Make Decision on Craig Kimbrel

Craig Kimbrel will not be a part of the New York Mets' bullpen plans to start the season.

The Mets have informed Kimbrel that he will not be on the Opening Day roster when the ball club heads north to Flushing to face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

The Mets have informed Craig Kimbrel that he will not be a member of their bullpen for Opening Day pic.twitter.com/rZvI0eXyfy — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 22, 2026

This news comes after a source told Pat Ragazzo of Mets On SI on March 20 that Kimbrel did not exercise his opt-out clause in his minor league deal. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, however, told reporters on Sunday that the future Hall of Famer is deciding whether he wants to stay in the organization, which is something Kimbrel is leaning towards.

Mendoza added that Kimbrel may also look for other opportunities across the league despite enjoying his time with the Mets this spring and wanting to win.

Carlos Mendoza says the Mets have informed Craig Kimbrel that he isn't going to make the Opening Day roster:



"Now he's deciding whether he wants to stay, which looks like he's leaning that way... but he's also going to look around for opportunities" pic.twitter.com/3YO4KGYPGf — SNY (@SNYtv) March 22, 2026

Kimbrel, who signed a minor league deal with the Mets during the offseason, had a rough spring training, command-wise. In six appearances, the 37-year-old walked five batters and hit two of them. The right-hander's velocity was also down being just a couple of ticks over 90 mph. The Mets were reportedly not comfortable utilizing Kimbrel as a multi-inning reliever this season and didn't think they could depend on him throwing 35+ pitches.

Who Will Fill the Mets' Final Bullpen Spot?

Mar 13, 2026; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets pitcher Bryan Hudson (78) exits the game against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With Kimbrel not cracking the Opening Day roster, the final bullpen spot may come down to left-handers in Bryan Hudson and Dick Lovelady. The Mets would like to add another southpaw to their bullpen to go along with Brooks Raley until A.J. Minter (lat) returns towards the end of April or early May.

Like Kimbrel, Hudson has had a very difficult spring for the Mets, posting a 18.00 ERA in just four outings. Lovelady, a familiar face, was recently claimed off waivers from the Washington Nationals after the Mets designated him for assignment on four separate occasions last year.

Despite both Hudson and Lovelady not offering much consistency out of the bullpen, the Mets could still claim a reliever off of waivers if one becomes available. The club also announced on Saturday that they plan to use Sean Manaea in a piggyback role for at least two times through the rotation for the start of the season, indicating that it could be a way to rest some of their bullpen arms.

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