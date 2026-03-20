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Source: Craig Kimbrel Didn't Exercise Opt-Out With Mets

The New York Mets are trying to figure out who is going to receive the final spot in their bullpen on Opening Day.
Pat Ragazzo|
Feb 11, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) throws during spring training. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) throws during spring training. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

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New York Mets

Relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel did not exercise his opt-out clause in his minor league deal with the New York Mets yesterday on March 19, as a source told Mets On SI.

Kimbrel is hoping to make the Mets' major league bullpen when camp breaks on Monday. This unit has one spot remaining after manager Carlos Mendoza revealed Huascar Brazoban would have the sixth slot.

The Mets would typically carry eight relievers, but they're instead going with a six-man rotation to open the season. That means they will hold six starters and seven relievers come Opening Day.

Kimbrel, 37, is having a shaky spring training where he has struggled with his command. In six appearances, Kimbrel has walked five batters and hit two of them. His velocity has also been down around 92 mph.

Kimbrel's biggest competition for the final bullpen spot are lefties Bryan Hudson and Dick Lovelady. The Mets could opt to complement southpaw Brooks Raley with another left-hander in the bullpen.

However, Hudson has had his troubles in Grapefruit League action as well (16.20 ERA in 3.1 innings). The Mets recently re-acquired Lovelady off waivers from the Washington Nationals. The team designated Lovelady for assignment on four separate occasions last year.

Hudson posted a 1.73 ERA with the Milwaukee Brewers in 62.1 innings in 2024. The Mets have also been impressed by his velocity this spring.

The final bullpen spot will come down to the wire and the Mets could choose to acquire another reliever as well.

The latter would spell trouble for Kimbrel, Hudson and Lovelady. But for now, it's going to come between this trio for one last bullpen opening.

A.J. Minter ETA

New York Mets, A.J. Minter
Feb 18, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; tNew York Mets pitcher A.J. Minter (33) hrows a pitch during spring training workouts at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Regardless of who wins the Mets' last bullpen spot, they will likely be a placeholder for when A.J. Minter returns from the IL.

Minter is expected to rejoin the Mets sometime in late-April/early May. The left-hander had a superb 1.64 ERA in 13 appearances and 11 innings last season. He also notched a total of 14 strikeouts in the process.

Minter tore his lat in April of last year and underwent surgery that knocked him out for the remainder of the campaign. He's currently still making his way back in his lat rehab.

The Mets will be hoping that Minter can stay healthy the rest of the way.

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Pat Ragazzo
PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the main publisher and reporter for the Mets On SI site. He has been covering the Mets since 2018. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has appeared on several major TV Networks including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is a recurring guest on ESPN New York 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM. Pat is also the Mets insider for Barstool Sports personality Frank "The Tank" Fleming’s podcast. You can follow him on Twitter/X and Instagram: @ragazzoreport.

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