Source: Craig Kimbrel Didn't Exercise Opt-Out With Mets

Relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel did not exercise his opt-out clause in his minor league deal with the New York Mets yesterday on March 19, as a source told Mets On SI.

Source: Craig Kimbrel did not exercise his opt-out clause with the Mets yesterday



The future HOF closer is hoping to make the club when camp breaks next week — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) March 20, 2026

Kimbrel is hoping to make the Mets' major league bullpen when camp breaks on Monday. This unit has one spot remaining after manager Carlos Mendoza revealed Huascar Brazoban would have the sixth slot.

The Mets would typically carry eight relievers, but they're instead going with a six-man rotation to open the season. That means they will hold six starters and seven relievers come Opening Day.

Kimbrel, 37, is having a shaky spring training where he has struggled with his command. In six appearances, Kimbrel has walked five batters and hit two of them. His velocity has also been down around 92 mph.

Kimbrel's biggest competition for the final bullpen spot are lefties Bryan Hudson and Dick Lovelady. The Mets could opt to complement southpaw Brooks Raley with another left-hander in the bullpen.

However, Hudson has had his troubles in Grapefruit League action as well (16.20 ERA in 3.1 innings). The Mets recently re-acquired Lovelady off waivers from the Washington Nationals. The team designated Lovelady for assignment on four separate occasions last year.

Hudson posted a 1.73 ERA with the Milwaukee Brewers in 62.1 innings in 2024. The Mets have also been impressed by his velocity this spring.

The final bullpen spot will come down to the wire and the Mets could choose to acquire another reliever as well.

The latter would spell trouble for Kimbrel, Hudson and Lovelady. But for now, it's going to come between this trio for one last bullpen opening.

A.J. Minter ETA

Feb 18, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; tNew York Mets pitcher A.J. Minter (33) hrows a pitch during spring training workouts at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Regardless of who wins the Mets' last bullpen spot, they will likely be a placeholder for when A.J. Minter returns from the IL.

Minter is expected to rejoin the Mets sometime in late-April/early May. The left-hander had a superb 1.64 ERA in 13 appearances and 11 innings last season. He also notched a total of 14 strikeouts in the process.

Minter tore his lat in April of last year and underwent surgery that knocked him out for the remainder of the campaign. He's currently still making his way back in his lat rehab.

The Mets will be hoping that Minter can stay healthy the rest of the way.

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