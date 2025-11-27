Mets talking to 3 potential Edwin Diaz replacements in free agency

New York Mets fans don't want to imagine a world without Edwin Diaz anchoring the back end of their bullpen. However, given that Diaz is an unrestricted free agent, is expected to command close to $100 million, and is generating interest from any MLB team that doesn't already have an elite closer locked down, there's a real chance that Diaz would be wearing another team's jersey by Opening Day 2026.

The Mets' bullpen was brutal down the stretch last season, and would have been a lot worse if not for Diaz. This is why there's no question that the team will look to find another closer if the 31-year-old does end up elsewhere.

A guy who has arguably been baseball's best and most consistent closer for the past decade is hard to replace. And Diaz's 1.63 ERA, 28 saves, and whopping 98 strikeouts in 66.1 innings pitched during the 2025 regular season show that he's still at the top of his game.

The good news is that this is one of the best free agency markets when it comes to relievers in recent memory, giving David Stearns and the rest of the Mets' front office several compelling options to replace Diaz. And it seems that two have already piqued their interest.

Mets In Talks With Two Closers in Free Agency

A November 26 article from Mark W. Sanchez of The New York Post asserted that the Mets have been in talks with former San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez and former Tampa Bay Rays reliever Pete Fairbanks. The article also noted a report from The Athletic that the team has been in touch with former Yankees reliever Devin Williams, as well.

These are arguably the top three relievers available aside from Diaz, so it's no surprise to hear that New York has the trio in their sights.

While Suarez, Fairbanks, and Williams would be suitable Diaz replacements, Suarez is probably the best option, if only because he has produced a 2.87 ERA and 76 saves since becoming San Diego's closer in 2024.

Fairbanks produced a 2.83 ERA and tallied 27 saves with the Rays in 2025. While Williams struggled with the Yankees and lost the team's closer job midway through 2025, he pitched better down the stretch and still has an elite arsenal.

That being said, re-signing Diaz is still the Mets' top priority.

