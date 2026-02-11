Mets' Newcomer Trained With Juan Soto in the Offseason

The New York Mets made a lot of big moves in the offseason, and one that has fallen under the radar a bit is their acquisition of outfielder Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox. Robert, who is coming off two down years with Chicago, may be a prime bounce back candidate after getting away from a bad situation on the South Side.

Coming to a new environment is always a challenge for a player, but Robert's offseason prep may have him a big ahead of the curve entering spring training. Robert's agent, Scott Boras, revealed in an interview with Foul Territory that Robert has spent the offseason training at his facility with new teammate Juan Soto.

Boras believes Robert Jr. is set up to have a big year as he joins Soto in the Mets' outfield:



Boras felt like the time Robert has spent with Soto will pay big dividends for his performance in New York, noting that the presence of a superstar as a teammate can bring the best out of talented players. The move to Queens also is viewed as a positive for Robert by Boras, who feels that having a chance to win every day will bring the best out of Robert going forward.

Luis Robert Jr. Could Be A Big X-Factor For The Mets

The Mets have been trying to solve center field for years and Robert has a great chance to be a true value for them at the position. The ceiling for Robert could be his 2023 season, when he hit .264 with 38 home runs, 80 RBI and an .857 OPS to produce 5.3 bWAR, but if he even comes close to half of that production it could make him a 3-win player for the Mets thanks to his outstanding defense.

The Mets will certainly be hopeful for more strong defense from Robert, who may have to do a bit of heavy lifting with Soto transitioning to left field and an open competition for the right field job. Rookie Carson Benge is probably the favorite to win that spot but Brett Baty, who has minimal experience in the outfield, is also in the mix for some reps out there.

In terms of offense, the Mets will have the ability to take some pressure off of Robert by batting him in the lower third of their order, giving him a chance to get his feet under him without the weight of being a savior for them. The White Sox hit Robert somewhere between the 2nd and 6th spots in their order in 100 of his 110 games last year, whereas most projected batting orders have Robert in the 7th or 8th spot for the Mets.

Training with Soto could also be a positive for Robert, who could pick up a few tips on how to improve his hitting from one of the best in the game at the dish. If Robert is able to harness his talent more effectively in New York, he could be a major X-factor for the Mets as they try to snap a 40-year title drought.

