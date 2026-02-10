New York Mets Announce Major Position Change for Juan Soto

The New York Mets have made a big emphasis on defense this winter, moving out several existing players and adding new ones to help bolster their defensive prowess. One change that no one saw coming was announced by David Stearns in Port St. Lucie today, when he told the assembled media that Juan Soto will shift from right field to left field this season.

Stearns said Juan Soto is playing LF this year. It is what he will play in the WBC for the D.R. Said he is comfortable there and Stearns said makes sense for all involved. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) February 10, 2026

The move is not new for Soto, who played 154 games in left field for the San Diego Padres back in 2023. However, he has only played six games in left field since, all of which came with the New York Yankees in 2024; he spent the majority of that season and all of 2025 with the Mets in right field. Stearns also confirmed that Soto is expected to play left field for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, which he is comfortable doing, and that move will continue with the Mets.

David Stearns announces that Juan Soto will play left field for the Mets this season pic.twitter.com/1P2kD1GpTQ — SNY (@SNYtv) February 10, 2026

In his press conference, Stearns indicated that the Mets weren't entering the offseason planning for Soto to move to left, but it evolved into a logical choice after conversations between Soto and the organization over the winter. The ripple effects of that choice, however, will impact several other players going forward.

Who Will Play Right Field For The Mets Now?

WIth Soto in left field, a new opening in right field has been created. Stearns indicated in his press conference that the Mets have several options they would be comfortable with right now, including top prospect Carson Benge, Brett Baty, Tyrone Taylor and recent acquisition MJ Melendez.

Carson Benge, Brett Baty, Tyrone Taylor, MJ Melendez were all mentioned as potential options to start in right field by David Stearns. https://t.co/oNDp9aLe30 — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) February 10, 2026

Scouts have been high on Benge's potential for the Mets and many feel that he may could be better suited to be a right fielder in the long run. With Luis Robert in center field and Soto moving to left, Benge would be considered the favorite to land that spot if he hits well in spring training.

The fallback plan would appear to be Baty, who has played some outfield in the minor leagues and is currently in line for a utility-type role similar to the one vacated by Jeff McNeil upon his trade to the Athletics. Baty had a solid season at the plate in 2025, setting career-highs with 18 home runs and 50 RBI while producing 3.1 bWAR as the team's primary third baseman.

Another interesting angle to consider with Soto's move to left field is if that it increases the possibility of a reunion with Starling Marte, who remains on the free agent market. Marte played a little left field last season but has traditionally played right, so if the Mets wanted to add a right-handed batter to their bench, Marte is more of a defensive fit now.

