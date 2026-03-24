Mets Offseason Moves That Already Look Smart

The New York Mets offseason was headlined by the splashy signing of infielder Bo Bichette and the blockbuster trade to acquire ace Freddy Peralta.

These moves allowed the Mets to reshape the narrative of their offseason plan that seemed bleak and scattered after they let franchise staples like Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo, and Jeff McNeil walk out the door. While it's still unclear whether these deals will pay off, it certaintly made it easier to stomach their overhaul of last year's roster.

But David Stearns' plan for 2026 goes beyond just these big name superstars. Heading into his third season as the Mets' president of baseball operations, the 41-year-old executive made several shrewd moves that may have gone unnoticed at the time but are already beginning to pay off as we approach Opening Day.

Trading Away Brandon Nimmo

Mar 9, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Brandon Nimmo (24) bats against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The first on this list was Stearns' first and perhaps most controversial decision of the offseason. Drafted by the Mets 13th overall in 2011, Nimmo had spent the first 14 years of his career in New York. He made his big-league debut in 2016 and became a fixture in the Mets lineup for the last ten seasons. By trading away the club's longest tenured player in late November, Stearns simultaneously signaled his intentions to move in a new direction while also reconstructing the roster to allow for several new faces to enter the fold.

The return for Nimmo was veteran second baseman Marcus Semien, who has experienced a clear drop in production at the plate. But he does have three All-Star appearances in the last five years including two 7-plus WAR seasons in 2021 and 2023. Even if these days are behind him, the 35-year-old will bring Gold Glove caliber defense with a steady veteran presence alongside Francisco Lindor in the middle infield.

But where the Nimmo trade really shines is how it has allowed Stearns to reshape the roster. After moving on from the 32-year-old, the Mets shifted Juan Soto from right to left field. This opened up a clear runway to playing time in right field for top prospect Carson Benge, a role which he earned through a strong spring campaign. Moving on from Nimmo gave the Mets the flexibility they needed to get younger and more dynamic in the outfield, while building out an experienced infield with Semien and the potential offensive firepower of Bichette and Jorge Polanco.

Acquiring Tobias Myers

Feb 19, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets pitcher Tobias Myers (32) poses for a photo during media day at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Mets trade for Freddy Peralta was one of the biggest deals struck by any team this offseason. With frontline starting pitching the most pressing need, Stearns was aggressive in getting his guy before the season began. And while New York certaintly paid the price for Peralta in moving both Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat to Milwaukee, they were also able to come away from the deal with Tobias Myers, who is proving to be an essential piece of the puzzle for the Mets in 2026.

Myers, 27, has just two years of MLB experience under his belt. In 2024, the right-hander was in the rotation for the Brewers, making 25 starts (138 IP) and posting a 3.00 ERA with 127 strikeouts. In 2025, Myers was used primarily in relief, making 16 of his 22 appearances out of the bullpen and maintaining a 3.55 ERA in 50.2 innings.

Tobias Myers tossed 2.1 scoreless innings today! pic.twitter.com/hNYD2Cbq8y — Mets'd Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) February 23, 2026

Myers' ability to work as both a starter and a reliever could end up being crucial for the Mets this year. The team has bolstered both their rotation and bullpen but could quickly look thin in both units if an injury pops up. New York had planned on going into the season with a six-man rotation featuring Peralta, Nolan McLean, David Peterson, Clay Holmes, Kodai Senga, and Sean Manaea.

However, Manaea's struggles in the spring forced the club to move him into a piggyback role to start the season. While Senga has looked good so far, his inability to handle a full workload in the past is cause for concern, and the Mets are now just one injury away from being desperate for a starter. With Myers in the fold, this problem could quickly be resolved by shifting him from a bullpen spot into the rotation where he could easily thrive given his experience and stellar start this spring.

Keeping Brett Baty

Mar 5, 2026; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets right fielder Brett Baty (7) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The final decision that is already paying off is actually a move that they never made, which was moving on from Brett Baty. Before the Mets signed Bichette, it seemed like Baty had distanced himself from the club's cast of young infielders and seemed poised to be the third baseman of the future. But when this opportunity disappeared, it became obvious that one, if not two of Baty, Mark Vientos, Ronny Mauricio, and Luisangel Acuña would be shipped off during the offseason.

But it was only Acuña who ended up on the move, with Baty, Vientos, and Mauricio all given an opportunity to make the team. And despite losing his job at third base, Baty more than rose to the occasion during Grapefruit League play and has almost certainly earned himself a spot in the starting lineup for Opening Day.

Brett Baty lefty lefty RBI double! pic.twitter.com/W7GfdwQe5D — Mets'd Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) March 8, 2026

Slashing .333/.405/.515, the 26-year-old appeared at first base, third base, right field, and DH this spring. This defensive versatility paired with a growing knack for knocking the cover off the ball has forced the issue to where the Mets will happily lean on him to begin the year, whether it is in the infield, outfield, or just as a DH.

While it's unclear if there was ever an enticing deal on the table for Baty this offseason, Stearns' decision to roll into the season with three of the four young infielders is looking to be a smart one, even with Mauricio in Triple-A and Vientos struggling to produce at the plate or pick up another position.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.