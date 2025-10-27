Mets’ Pete Alonso could sign with hated NL East rival
All eyes will be on Pete Alonso this offseason.
After announcing he will be opting out of the two-year, $54 million deal he signed with the New York Mets last offseason, Alonso's future in Flushing will again be uncertain for the second straight winter.
The Polar Bear is expected to have more teams interested in him this time around after stringing together an excellent 2025 season for New York. And while we can only wait and see what Alonso's future holds in Orange and Blue, could the Mets be in danger of seeing their homegrown talent sign with this hated NL East foe?
In an article for The Athletic, Jim Bowden named the Philadelphia Phillies as a potential team that could steal Alonso from the Mets this offseason. Bowden also predicted that Alonso would sign a six-year, $182 million deal in free agency.
Just like the Mets, the Phillies are facing an offseason of uncertainty around one of their star players, as Kyle Schwarber will join Alonso as part of this winter's free agent class. And for as bad as it would be seeing Alonso leave the Mets for the Phillies, the fit does make sense.
During the Phillies' end-of-the-year press conference, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski seemed to question Phillies' primary first baseman Bryce Harper's ability to produce at a high level. Harper, a two-time National League MVP, endured a disappointing 2025 season at the plate and is now 33 years old.
While Dombrowski did later clarify and said that they will not trade Harper, this was undoubtedly a notable moment from Dombrowski's presser. The executive may look for external options at first base this offseason, and perhaps move Harper back to the outfield or to DH if Schwarber leaves.
Despite Alonso turning 31 years old in December, the slugger rebounded from a disappointing 2024 season with one of his strongest campaigns yet. Alonso appeared in every game for the Amazins' this year, batting .272/.347/.524 with 38 home runs, 126 RBI and an OPS of .871.
Alonso also made Mets history this season when he surpassed Darryl Strawberry with his 253rd career long ball on August 12. He is now the Mets' all time home run king, sitting comfortably atop the franchise leaderboard with 264 career homers.
Even though Alonso made it clear how much he has appreciated the Mets during his seven years with the club and that he would love to be a Met for life, the Phillies look like a team to watch out for in the Polar Bear sweepstakes this winter.