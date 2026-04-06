Mets Place Juan Soto on IL, Reveal Timeline For Return
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This isn't great news for the New York Mets who will be without their superstar for a while.
On Monday, the Mets placed left fielder Juan Soto on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 4 with a right calf strain.
The Mets estimate Soto will miss 2-3 weeks of action.
Calf injuries can be tricky and the Mets are playing it safe with Soto by not rushing him back into games with a strain. He will be sidelined for a bit now and the Mets will have to make do without him.
The good news is that the Mets' offense scored 24 runs in three contests since Soto exited Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants.
However, Soto is irreplaceable and the Mets will have to hope the rest of the lineup can try and pickup the slack with him on the shelf these next few weeks. It will certainly be a challenge.
Soto hit .355 with a .928 OPS in eight games before straining his calf. He began the season with an eight game hitting streak.
The Mets called up infielder Ronny Mauricio to take Soto's spot on the active roster.
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Pat Ragazzo is the main publisher and reporter for the Mets On SI site. He has been covering the Mets since 2018. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has appeared on several major TV Networks including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is a recurring guest on ESPN New York 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM. Pat is also the Mets insider for Barstool Sports personality Frank "The Tank" Fleming’s podcast. You can follow him on Twitter/X and Instagram: @ragazzoreport.Follow ragazzoreport