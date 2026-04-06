Mets Place Juan Soto on IL, Reveal Timeline For Return

This isn't great news for the New York Mets who will be without their superstar for a while.

On Monday, the Mets placed left fielder Juan Soto on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 4 with a right calf strain.

The Mets estimate Soto will miss 2-3 weeks of action.

Breaking: Juan Soto has been placed on the IL retroactive to April 4th with a right calf strain



Mets say typical timeline to return is 2-3 weeks



Ronny Mauricio has been recalled from Triple-A — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) April 6, 2026

Calf injuries can be tricky and the Mets are playing it safe with Soto by not rushing him back into games with a strain. He will be sidelined for a bit now and the Mets will have to make do without him.

The good news is that the Mets' offense scored 24 runs in three contests since Soto exited Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants.

However, Soto is irreplaceable and the Mets will have to hope the rest of the lineup can try and pickup the slack with him on the shelf these next few weeks. It will certainly be a challenge.

Soto hit .355 with a .928 OPS in eight games before straining his calf. He began the season with an eight game hitting streak.

The Mets called up infielder Ronny Mauricio to take Soto's spot on the active roster.

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