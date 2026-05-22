Bo Bichette's Heater Couldn't Have Come at a Better Time for the Mets

The Mets' lineup has been ravaged with injuries, but it certainly hasn't helped that one of the club's most accomplished hitters wasn't living up to his contract. Bo Bichette has been off to a very cold start at the plate since signing his three-year contract over the winter, which has contributed to the Mets' fourth-place standing entering play on Friday.

Things are starting to turn around for Bichette, who has shown signs of life at the plate over the past week. The series in Washington may be a turning point for Bichette, who went 7-for-18 with a double, three home runs, nine RBIs and five runs scored to serve as a sparkplug in a series the Mets could have won three out of four in.

Bo Bichette now has 9 RBI over his last four games. pic.twitter.com/1s5g7uA9RX — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 21, 2026

That spurt has helped Bichette raise his batting average to .225, which is still far below both his performance last season (.311) and career average (.290). It is interesting to note that Bichette's turnaround came after he gave a recent interview to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, in which he shared some of his frustrations at his own performance to start the year.

I’m ready for it, and I’m excited for it. These fans hold you accountable, and I think as a player wanting to be your best self, that’s only a positive. ... Just wanting to be the player that the Mets signed is something that I think about a lot. Bo Bichette via Ken Rosenthal

The absences of players like Francisco Lindor, Jorge Polanco and Luis Robert Jr. have increased the pressure on Bichette to justify his exorbitant contract. Moving to third base and learning a new defensive position has also been a challenge, but a return to shortstop with Lindor and Ronny Mauricio injured may allow him to focus more on returning to being a consistent hitter.

Bo Bichette's hot streak may be key to helping the Mets salvage their season

The Mets have been playing better ball in May, going 12-7 in 19 games to put themselves in position to salvage their season. There is no question that the arrival of young talent like A.J. Ewing has brought new energy to the team, but relying on rookies to save your season is often a recipe for failure.

Bichette has the kind of talent offensively that can carry a lineup for a few weeks when he's on a heater. The back of Bichette's baseball card suggests he is due to get hot to get closer to his career norms, which would be a welcome development since we are likely weeks away from seeing any of the injured hitters return.

Carlos Mendoza on Bo Bichette:



"We know he's one of the best hitters with runners in scoring position. He's been that type of player. Think it was just a matter of time. You see a player that is confident" pic.twitter.com/p4p338nAbf — SNY (@SNYtv) May 21, 2026

If Bichette can stay hot alongside Juan Soto, who also showcased some prodigious power in Washington this week, the Mets can ask some of their younger players to slip into complementary roles. That formula, along with the strong starting pitching and improved bullpen work the Mets have seen in May, may be enough to get them back above .500 and into the wild card hunt before Lindor returns.

Bichette made it clear in his interview with Rosenthal that he wants to perform up to his standards and give the Mets the player they paid for. What the Mets got in Washington is a small sample of that player, which could be very important as the Mets try to keep chipping away at their deficit in the standings.