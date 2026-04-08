Mets Reveal Starting Rotation Plan Moving Forward

Eleven games into the regular season, the New York Mets are off to a promising start at 7-4 and are riding a four-game winning streak.

A big reason for that is the production from their starting rotation. Entering Wednesday, the Mets rank sixth in the National League with a 3.34 rotation ERA. Sean Manaea, who was the odd man out to begin the season, is not part of that group.

With the Mets now in a nine-game stretch, many believed they would insert Manaea back into the rotation. However, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed they will stick with a five-man rotation.

The Mets will not move to a six-man rotation this week, as they had previously indicated they might. Carlos Mendoza said he's happy with where his top five starters are at, so Sean Manaea will remain in the bullpen for now. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 8, 2026

Why the Mets Are Sticking With a Five-Man Rotation

The Mets are going to stick with their five-man rotation for a number of reasons, but more than anything, right now it’s simple. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Mendoza expressed that same mindset when explaining the decision.

“Just wanted to keep guys with their routines,” Mendoza said. “Again, if we need to go that route, we will go. But as I’m sitting here, we’re not planning on going to a six-man. We don’t see it as a necessity right now.”

The Mets will remain in a five-man rotation during the upcoming stretch of games pic.twitter.com/pBtiCksZvI — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 8, 2026

This, of course, means Manaea will remain in the bullpen for the time being. The lefty has appeared in this role twice so far. His first appearance was a short one as he went just 1.1 innings and threw only 29 pitches, which raised some concern about him not staying stretched out.

However, Manaea pitched last Thursday against the San Francisco Giants in a game that was out of reach. He covered the remaining innings, going 3.2 innings and throwing 74 pitches. That helped keep him stretched out for a possible return to the rotation. But right now, the Mets see more value in him out of the bullpen.

When asked about Manaea’s role right now, Mendoza said, “Nothing changes with his role. Ideally, we’ll use all of his pitches when we need to. But if we need 35 to 40 pitches, we’ll do that too.”

A glaring issue for Manaea that may have contributed to his bullpen role is his velocity. His four-seam fastball is averaging 89.6 MPH, a couple ticks down from prior seasons. When asked about the drop, Manaea and the Mets have not seemed too concerned and believe it will come back. However, their decision to keep him in the bullpen, despite paying him $25 million a year, says more about where they see him right now.

David Stearns and Mendoza know better than most how volatile pitching can be. After the team used an MLB-record 46 pitchers last season, they may be taking a more prudent approach this time around.

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