Mets' Sean Manaea: 'I Consider Myself a Starter'

It hasn't been a great spring for New York Mets left-hander Sean Manaea.

On Saturday, manager Carlos Mendoza announced that the Mets will piggyback Manaea behind a starter to begin the year.

The Mets will utilize Manaea as a long reliever for at least the first two turns in the rotation.

After this strategy was revealed, Manaea reacted to the news in front of his locker at Clover Park.

"I consider myself a starter. To not be that is frustrating. But at the end of the day, I'm going to let my pitching do the work in whatever capacity that is and go from there," Manaea said.

"I consider myself a starter. To not be that is frustrating. But at the end of the day, I'm going to let my pitching do the work in whatever capacity that is and go from there."



- Sean Manaea pic.twitter.com/kZ6OwlK1HJ — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 21, 2026

"I just want to go out, pitch, and help this team win," Manaea added.

Manaea has endured a rough showing in camp. The southpaw's fastball velocity has been down around 88 mph (three mph slower than his average last season). He has posted a 3.72 ERA in three spring starts. Moving Manaea to the bullpen shows the Mets concern over his down velocity.

Manaea had a rough year in 2025, where he produced a 5.64 ERA in 15 appearances and 12 starts. Manaea missed significant time with an oblique strain and a loose body in his left elbow.

Despite having a loose body in his pitching elbow, Manaea did not undergo surgery to remove it.

The Mets re-signed Manaea to a three-year, $75 million deal last offseason. Manaea had a breakout campaign for the Mets in 2024, where he went 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA in 32 starts.

Manaea saw success in '24 after lowering his arm angle. Last year, the lefty's arm angle was "too low" and now he's working to rectify it.

He will do so from the bullpen to start the regular season. If the Mets choose to go with a six-man rotation after the first month, Manaea could find his way back into this unit if he pitches well. For now, this strategy doesn't appear to be in the cards.

Bullpen Implications

Manaea going to the bullpen could have implications on who receives the eighth-and-final spot.

At the moment, it's between veteran righty Craig Kimbrel, and lefties Bryan Hudson and Dick Lovelady.

The Mets could have went with Hudson or Lovelady to have a second lefty on this unit. However, Manaea now fills that role as the complement to high-leverage southpaw Brooks Raley.

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