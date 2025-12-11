Mets should sign former NL MVP following disastrous winter meetings

With the Winter Meetings coming to a close for the New York Mets, there is understandably some panic around the team following the loss of some key players.

Coming into the offseason, the Mets were going to be a team that wanted to shake things up following their awful collapse in 2025. That has certainly been the case so far with some key players and fan-favorites no longer on the team. They already traded away Brandon Nimmo earlier in the offseason, and the exodus of their core continued during Orlando's Winter Meetings.

Read More: Why David Stearns is remaking the Mets’ core

Losing closer Edwin Diaz to the Los Angeles Dodgers was a significant blow to the bullpen, especially with the numbers offered seemingly being close. Diaz was coming off a fantastic year for the Mets that saw him win NL Reliever of the Year for a second time, and he was the best reliever available this offseason.

While that loss hurt, the real stinger was seeing the leading home run hitter in franchise history leave for the Baltimore Orioles. Pete Alonso received the long-term deal that he desired from the Orioles, and the Mets saw both of their top free agents leave in back-to-back days.

Steve Cohen comments to @JonHeyman on the Mets' offseason so far and the fans' reaction to the Mets losing Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Díaz and Pete Alonso:



“I totally understand the fans’ reaction. There is lots of offseason left to put a playoff team on the field.” pic.twitter.com/wws1RUC3Ec — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) December 10, 2025

Now, the team has to get back to the drawing board and figure out what’s next for the franchise. Fortunately, they do have the financial capability to fix this roster, which has a ton of needs. As they start to gameplan, one player should be a priority target.

New York must sign Cody Bellinger

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With multiple needs on the roster now, pursuing Cody Bellinger makes sense for various reasons. Following the loss of Alonso, there is a need at first base for the Mets. Signing Bellinger could give them some insurance at that position while they weigh other options, and it also gives them a strong outfielder.

Since the team has a desire to improve defensively, Bellinger would be an upgrade at either first base or in the outfield. At this stage of the offseason, his flexibility and ability to play multiple positions of need for the Mets make him a strong option to consider. Also, with Bellinger coming off a great year at the plate with the Yankees, he could help replace Brandon Nimmo and Alonso's offensive production as well.

The losses of Nimmo, Diaz, and Alonso sting right now, and there is still plenty of work to be done; the Mets still haven't addressed the starting rotation yet, and they also need another back-end reliever to compliment Devin Williams. Regardless, if they start with the addition of Bellinger, that will help soften the blow and fulfill New York's need of a dynamic position player.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles: