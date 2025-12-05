Mets must address this key area during upcoming Winter Meetings

The Winter Meetings are right around the corner, and the New York Mets will be a team to watch with numerous needs.

Coming into the offseason, the Mets figured to be a team that was going to shake things up after their collapse in 2025. New York started that process already by trading Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for Marcus Semien.

With two key free agents in Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz still on the market, the Mets will be looking to bring both of those players back. However, as two of the best available free agents, there is no guarantee they will return to Queens. Furthermore, while bringing back some of their stars will be important, they also have a desire to add an ace to the top of the rotation.

While it has felt like starting pitching was going to be the top priority for the team, the decision to trade Nimmo has now opened up a need in the outfield. Fortunately, there are going to be plenty of options available.

Mets should look for another outfielder

Bradford Doolittle of ESPN recently wrote about what the Mets must do heading into the Winter Meetings. One of the priorities on the Mets' to-do list is to get an everyday outfielder.

"The Mets need at least one everyday outfielder, so [Kyle] Tucker and [Cody] Bellinger make sense," Doolittle wrote. "If the Twins are willing to part with Byron Buxton, he would look good in center field."

As free agents, the top two options that the Mets could pursue are Tucker and Bellinger. Both sluggers are coming off strong campaigns with the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees, respectively, and could be legitimate difference makers in Queens. In particular, Bellinger is not only able to potentially fill the void in the outfield, but he could also provide them some insurance at first base in case Alonso ends up walking.

On the trade market, if the Minnesota Twins make Bryon Buxton available, he would also be an excellent target for the team. While it is still unknown if they will make him available or if Buxton will waive his no-trade clause, the Twins are a team that is clearly rebuilding and the Mets certainly have the prospect capital to get a deal done.

As New York continues to reshape the roster for 2026 to hopefully bounce back and make the postseason, the outfield is shaping up to be a top priority now. The franchise is fortunate that they have the financial ability and farm system to make a splash move like adding one of these three players.

Overall, while the to-do list for the franchise is still a work in progress, the team will have the opportunity to make some significant changes to improve the roster. If the Mets are able to add one of these three players, the outfield would be looking much stronger on paper.

