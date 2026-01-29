Mets Sign Former Dodgers Catcher to Minor League Deal

As the New York Mets prepare for spring training in Port St. Lucie in a couple of weeks, the team added a proven veteran catcher on a minor league deal.

On Thursday, the Mets announced that they have signed former Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes to a minor league contract. Barnes, 36, is a two-time World Series champion with the Dodgers, and played 11 seasons in Los Angeles before being released last May.

Mets announce the signings of Craig Kimbrel and Austin Barnes to minor league contracts. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) January 29, 2026

Barnes was originally drafted by the Florida Marlins in the 9th round of the 2011 MLB Draft, and was traded to Los Angeles as part of the blockbuster deal that sent Dee Gordon, Dan Haren, and last year’s World Series hero Miguel Rojas to the Marlins. Barnes made his MLB debut for the Dodgers in 2015 and was the Opening Day catcher two years later.

Over his 11 seasons with the Dodgers, Barnes appeared in 612 games and posted a slash line of .223/.322/.338 with 35 home runs and 162 RBI; he was best known for his strong defense, with a career .992 fielding percentage behind the plate. Barnes has also spent some time at second base for the Dodgers, appearing in 60 games at the keystone position.

Catcher is one position at which the Mets lack organizational depth. Francisco Alvarez will no doubt be the workhorse behind the plate this year, but he has dealt with numerous injuries over the past couple of seasons. Luis Torrens filled in admirably for Alvarez and is back with the Mets as the primary backup after avoiding arbitration and agreeing on a one-year deal.

Barnes could fill in as the third catcher on the roster, and if he has a strong spring training, he would likely start the year at Triple-A Syracuse. Hayden Senger and Kevin Parada round out the Mets' catching depth, but the addition of Barnes would certainly push them down the pecking order.

The Mets have announced that they have signed catcher Austin Barnes to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.



Barnes spent 11 seasons with the Dodgers from 2015-2025. pic.twitter.com/RLDEwPHYk7 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) January 29, 2026

The veteran catcher will bring a ton of experience to camp this year and should have a positive impact on both the young pitchers and Alvarez. Anytime a player from a championship-caliber organization like the Dodgers can be added, plenty of players, and even coaches, can benefit.

A minor league deal is never a guarantee for a veteran player like Barnes. But the value that he can bring to the organization at both Triple-A and the major league level should not be undersold. If the Mets are serious about returning to the playoffs this year, moves like this could have a major impact later in the season.

