Mets Get Encouraging Update Surrounding A.J. Minter

The New York Mets are one step closer to getting an important piece back in their bullpen.

It was first reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com on Wednesday that left-handed reliever A.J. Minter is expected to throw his first live BP next week. Minter is continuing to rehab after undergoing left lat surgery last year, which cut his first season with the Mets short.

DiComo also reported that Minter is hoping to pitch in at least one Grapefruit League game before spring training comes to an end, but there's no guarantee with the lefty about a month behind other New York relievers.

Minter inked a two-year, $22 million contract with the Mets last offseason, which also included an opt-out after the 2025 season. The 32-year-old got off to a great start for the Amazins', logging a 1.64 ERA in 13 appearances, with 14 strikeouts in 11 innings of work. However, the lefty hurler would exit his relief outing against the Washington Nationals on April 26, initially due to soreness in his triceps.

Three days later, the Mets announced that Minter would require season-ending surgery due to a left lat strain and was transferred to the 60-day injured list on May 1 to undergo the procedure.

Minter's absence in the Mets' bullpen was certainly costly throughout the season, as the ballclub lacked a reliable left-handed reliever out of their bullpen outside of Brooks Raley. Further exacerbating this was that Raley wouldn't be activated off the 60-day IL until the start of the second half due to his own rehab from Tommy John surgery.

While the Mets did acquire fellow lefty reliever Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles during last season's trade deadline, his stint in Flushing was disappointing. He posted a 1-3 record in 25 games for the Mets with a 4.50 ERA, 26 strikeouts and a 1.63 WHIP across 24 innings pitched.

With this encouraging step in Minter's rehab, it lines up for the lefty to potentially make his much-anticipated return to the Mets' bullpen towards the end of April.

As things currently stand in New York's bullpen, the current locks for the Opening Day roster are Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, Brooks Raley, Tobias Myers, Luis Garcia, Huascar Brazobán, and Adbert Alzolay. Other potential options are Craig Kimbrel, Alex Carrillo and Joey Gerber.

Kimbrel inked a minor league deal with the Mets this offseason, while Carrillo and Gerber made brief cameo appearances out of the Amazins' bullpen in 2025.

