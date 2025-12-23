Mets signing star outfielder would change offseason narrative

The New York Mets continued to make some moves to reshape their roster, and the time to make improvements has to be coming soon.

So far this winter, the Mets have been doing more subtracting from their roster than adding to it. However, while there might be some panic about the moves that New York has been making, a major shakeup was to be expected following the collapse in 2025.

The Mets have elected to move on from multiple players who have been part of their franchise for the last several years, with Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz leaving in free agency, and Brandon Nimmo being traded to the Texas Rangers. Recently, another talented member of the team was traded, with Jeff McNeil heading to the Athletics.

With a significant roster shakeup, there are some openings for the Mets to fill in the lineup. So far, their main addition has been Jorge Polanco, but there is still more work to do. While Polanco will provide some versatility in the infield, the pressing need now is going to be to upgrade the outfield.

Mets should pursue Kyle Tucker

Due to this winter not being perceived as a very strong one so far for the Mets, a big splash would change that narrative quickly. There is still certainly a need in the rotation, but whether or not New York will commit long-term to a starter from this class remains to be seen.

However, if they were to pursue and sign one of the top free agents available, that would instantly make this offseason a much better one and make many forget about some of the players they have lost. As of now, the best free agent on the market is outfielder Kyle Tucker, who was an NL MVP-caliber player prior to trying to play through an injury in 2025.

Despite not being healthy for a while, he was still able to have a really productive campaign overall by slashing .266/.377/.464 with 22 home runs, 51 extra-base hits, and 25 stolen bases. Given that Tucker is only entering his age-29 season and is squarely in his prime, the thought of pairing him with Juan Soto in the outfield would be exhilarating, with the two sluggers being some of the best overall hitters in baseball.

Kyle Tucker's last 160 games...



There are a few players who can do it all like Tucker when it comes to offense, defense, and running the bases. Following the Mets' trading of McNeil, there is a clear opening in the outfield, and Tucker would be a signing that can help change the narrative of the offseason. If New York lands the star, this winter instantly becomes a more successful one.

