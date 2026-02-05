Ranking the New York Mets' Offseason Moves

The New York Mets have had a busy offseason turning over a third of their roster after failing to make the postseason in 2025.

Fan favorites and franchise cornerstones Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil are gone and the Mets have replaced them with names such as Bo Bichette, Jorge Polanco, Devin Williams, Marcus Semien, Luis Robert Jr., Luis Garcia, Tobias Myers, Luke Weaver and Freddy Peralta.

So without further ado, let's rank the Mets' offseason moves from this winter.

1. Freddy Peralta/Tobias Myers Trade

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Mets ultimately got their ace in Freddy Peralta plus valuable swingman Tobias Myers from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade for top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat. This was the Mets' best and most-needed move of the offseason as pitching was the reason they fell short in 2025.

Now, Peralta will slot in atop the Mets' rotation next to promising youngster Nolan McLean to create a formidable 1-2 punch. As for Myers, the right-hander will serve as a key piece of the bullpen who can also slide into the rotation when needed.

2. Bo Bichette Signing

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) throws to first for an out against Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman (25) in the eighth inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Bo Bichette signing (three-years, $126 million) was essential after losing right-handed slugger Pete Alonso who protected Juan Soto in the lineup last season. The Mets missed out on outfielder Kyle Tucker and quickly pivoted to Bichette, a player they had been in contact with since the GM meetings in November.

Although Bichette has less power than Alonso, he is one of the best righty hitters in the game of baseball and should bat third for the Mets behind Soto. Bichette is also playing a new position in third base, which will be a test for the natural shortstop who played a strong second base in the World Series.

3. Devin Williams Signing

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) delivers a pitch in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Replacing Edwin Diaz with Devin Williams (three-years, $51 million) may not have been the intial plan for the Mets who tried to retain Diaz. However, Williams was one of the best relief pitchers in the league during his time with the Milwaukee Brewers. President of baseball operations David Stearns is also very familiar with Williams given they were both with Milwaukee at the same time.

Despite having an up-and-down lone season with the Yankees, Williams' underlying metrics were still near his career norms last year. Williams will be the closer for the Mets and is a prime bounce-back candidate in 2026.

4. Jorge Polanco Signing

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco (7) warms up before game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Jorge Polanco is coming off a strong campaign with the Seattle Mariners, where he slashed .265/.326/.495 with a .821 OPS, 26 home runs, 78 RBI and a 2.6 bWAR. The Mets inked the 32-year-old to a two-year, $40 million deal and will ask him to play first base and DH.

Polanco is a natural second baseman, but his athleticism and great hands should be able to translate over to first base. The switch-hitter could potentially bat in the cleanup spot behind Bichette in the Mets' lineup.

5. Marcus Semien Trade

Aug 17, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) runs the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Mets of course sent shock waves through the baseball world in November when they traded Nimmo in a 1-for-1 deal to acquire Semien from the Texas Rangers. Semien, 35, has seen his bat decline over the past two years, but won a Gold Glove Award at second base last season.

Semien upgrades the Mets' infield defense and run prevention significantly. As for his offense, if not for breaking his foot in August of last year, Semien would have hovered around 20 homers for the campaign. Semien, a 7.7 bWAR player in 2023, is another bounce-back candidate for the Mets and at the very least boosts their defense.

6. Luke Weaver Signing

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Luke Weaver (30) follows through on a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Luke "the ferocious jungle cat" Weaver got off to a hot start with the Yankees last season before a hamstring strain derailed his campaign. In his first 24 appearances Weaver had a 1.05 ERA before getting injured. Upon returning from the IL, he saw his ERA jump up to 3.62 in his final 40 relief outings. Weaver endured a breakout season with the Yankees in 2024, where he emerged as the closer on a World Series team. The right-hander posted a 2.89 ERA during that season.

The Mets gave Weaver a two-year, $22 million deal in free agency this winter. The 32-year-old will serve as the setup man to Williams in the Mets' bullpen and should be a solid option if he can stay healthy.

7. Luis Robert Jr. Trade

Aug 24, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) singles against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Mets got their center fielder, acquiring Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for Luisangel Acuna and Truman Pauley. New York was involved in trade talks for Robert at the trade deadline but the asking price was too high at the time. Robert's price ultimately went down because the Mets were willing to take on his entire $20 million salary owed to him in 2026 plus his $20 million 2027 club option.

Robert brings elite defense (seven Outs Above Avergae) in center and impressive speed (33 stolen bases) on the base paths. The Mets are hoping that his bat can get back to what it was in 2023, where he slugged 38 homers and posted a .857 OPS. Robert, who had a big offensive second half last year, also crushes left-handed pitching, producing a .842 OPS against southpaws in 2025.

8. Luis Garcia Signing

Aug 16, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Luis Garcia (66) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Last but not least, the Mets signed hard-throwing veteran reliever Luis Garcia to a one-year, $1.75 million contract this offseason to fill the middle of their bullpen. Garcia, 39, throws a four seamer and sinker that average 96 mph in velocity, as well as a split finger and sweeper combination.

Garcia pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels and Washington Nationals in 2025. The right-hander had a 3.42 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 58 appearances.

