Mets Surprisingly Still Seen as Potential Landing Spot for Free Agent Pitcher

The New York Mets have had a great offseason so far, but does the team still need to add more help to an area of concern?

Coming into the winter, one of the Mets' major goals was to improve a starting rotation that really let them down in the second half of the 2025 campaign. This was a unit that started out the year as one of the best in baseball and helped spark the team to a hot start. Unfortunately, they did a complete 180 and became one of the worst in the league down the stretch.

There were multiple reasons for the group's struggles, with some pitchers failing to perform up to expectations and others being injured. However, it did result in the team getting a look at a couple of the young arms in the farm system, and both Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong figured to be a part of the rotation in 2026.

The blockbuster deal to bring in Freddy Peralta gave New York the ace that they were seeking. However, with a desire to win, there is still another really appealing option on the free agent market: Framber Valdez.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about potential landing spots for Valdez in free agency. Surprisingly, the Mets were still listed as a potential suitor despite their moves so far this winter.

Should the Mets Pursue Valdez?

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With pitchers and catchers set to report soon, it is a bit surprising to see Valdez still available as a free agent. The southpaw was considered to be one of the best pitchers on the market this year, and with other stars like Dylan Cease and Ranger Suarez setting the market already, Valdez still being available is a bit of a head-scratcher.

The 32-year-old has been one of the most consistent pitchers in baseball for the Houston Astros over the last several years and would instantly make any rotation he joined better.

In 2025, he totaled a 3.66 ERA, 13-11 record, and pitched 192 innings. Valdez has been a workhorse on the mound, which is a bit rare these days from a starter. With at least 175 innings pitched in each of the last four years, the southpaw very rarely misses a start.

While the Mets likely wouldn’t be interested in a long-term commitment, perhaps his market not developing as he envisioned could result in him being more willing to take a short-term deal with some opt-outs. Overall, he would undoubtedly give the Mets a really strong option at the front-end of the rotation.

