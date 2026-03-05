Edwin Diaz Reveals Real Reason He Left Mets

On November 13, Laura Albanese of Newsday made a series of X posts quoting Edwin Diaz (who at that point was just coming off his sixth straight season with the New York Mets) speaking about his free agency.

"Edwin Diaz says he'd like to return to the Mets and the chances are 50-50. No concrete details have been discussed. He wants the best deal possible for his family," Albanese wrote in the first of several X posts.

She then added in a subsequent post that quoted Diaz directly, saying, “Just get the best deal for my family... I love New York. I would love to stay in New York, but if I have to go another place, I would be happy. I want to win a ring, so wherever I go, I want to win a ring and enjoy the time," when addressing his free agency priority.

“I like the [Mets] organization. You know, if they came with the best deal for me, I’d enjoy to stay with them, but at the end of the day, I don’t know what they’re thinking," Diaz added.

Of course, that 50/50 chance Diaz mentioned didn't end up with him returning to Queens, as he signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers a few weeks after making these comments. This gave Diaz the highest Average Annual Value (AAV) for a relief pitcher in baseball history.

Edwin Diaz Adds More Context to Dodgers Free Agency Decision

It's common to hear players speak about prioritizing family when deciding on which team to sign with. And this makes all the sense in the world, as this is often the most important aspect of any person's life.

Diaz spoke about family when making those comments before signing with Los Angeles, and he doubled down on them when speaking with David Lennon of Newsday for a March 3 article.

Diaz said it was hard to make the decision he did, given that he spent seven years in New York. But that it was, "a decision I made with my family. I always put my family in part of my decision."

He also added that he was just trying to get the best deal for his family, and that ended up being with the Dodgers.

It would be fascinating to hear what aspect of the Dodgers convinced Diaz that it was the best bet for his family.

