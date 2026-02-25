Mets Top Prospects in 2026 And Where They'll Likely Start Season

Spring Training doesn’t just prepare major league players for the upcoming season — it also gives fans a glimpse of a team’s future.

With the New York Mets easing their veterans into action, many of the organization’s top young prospects have already seen early game reps. It’s left fans wondering who these players are, what their ceiling looks like, and how close they are to reaching the major league roster.

The Mets’ farm system has quickly become one of the strongest in baseball, highlighted by Nolan McLean, who is poised to sit atop the rotation this year alongside Freddy Peralta. But McLean won’t be the last impact prospect to emerge. So who could be next? Let’s take a closer look.

Carson Benge

Where he'll likely start 2026: MLB

Benge is the Mets’ second-highest ranked prospect behind McLean and currently sits at No. 21 overall in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. The Mets’ 2024 first-round pick wasted little time making an impression, and after just one minor league season, he already appears to be on the cusp of the majors.

The left-handed hitting outfielder moved rapidly through the minors, finishing the year at Triple-A Syracuse after posting a combined .281/.385/.472 slash line. He added 15 home runs and 22 stolen bases, showcasing both power and speed. Just as importantly, Benge has earned rave reviews for his mature approach at the plate and his ability to adjust when adversity hits.

Mets President David Stearns has made it clear in prior comments that Benge will be given every opportunity to earn the right field job out of spring training.

Carson Benge lines one the other way for his second hit of the day! pic.twitter.com/div2BjxL9n — SNY (@SNYtv) February 25, 2026

Jonah Tong

Where he'll likely start 2026: Triple-A

Quite possibly no prospect in baseball raised his stock more last season than Jonah Tong. The former seventh-round pick by the Mets in 2022 posted a minuscule 1.43 ERA while striking out a minor league–best 179 batters over 113.2 innings.

The 22-year-old made his major league debut at the end of August, appearing in five games and struggling to a 7.71 ERA. While the results were not ideal, Tong still showed flashes of what makes him so special and why the Mets were unwilling to include him in trade talks this offseason. However, there is still refinement needed.

Last season he was truly confident in just his fastball and changeup, often relying heavily on that two pitch mix. This spring, the Mets have been working closely with him to further develop his curveball, slider, and cutter in an effort to round out his arsenal and make him a more complete starter.

With the Mets currently carrying six healthy starters, Tong is expected to begin the year in Triple-A Syracuse. However, he is almost undoubtedly destined to rejoin the major league club at some point this season.

Jonah Tong's 2Ks in the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/NbIloQjYtn — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 25, 2026

Jacob Reimer

Where he'll likely start 2026: Double-A

Reimer has flown somewhat under the radar among Mets prospects, but his potential is very real. Splitting time between High-A and Double-A last season, he slashed .282/.379/.491 while launching 17 home runs.

At just 22 years old, Reimer is likely to open the season back in Double-A, with a move to Triple-A not far behind. If he continues progressing and showcasing his power and overall hitting tools, he could push himself into the conversation for a major league roster spot by 2027.

Jacob Reimer was one of 4 players in MiLB to have 15+ HR, 30+ 2B, & a 155 wRC+ or higher



21 YO, 6'0"/205, bat first, corner INF w/ a pull-heavy profile (51.0%) & solid 10.5% SwStr%. Good QoC results & saw a spike in his FB% in AA (40.3%), where he posted a 150 wRC+ w/ 9 HR. pic.twitter.com/wQRIWHP0Z1 — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) January 24, 2026

A.J. Ewing and Nick Morabito

Where they'll likely start 2026: Double-A

Ewing and Morabito share similar profiles as speedy outfielders who have displayed strong hitting tools but have yet to fully unlock their power. Ewing is the higher-rated of the two, currently ranked as the fifth-best prospect in the Mets system according to MLB Pipeline.

Both players finished last season in Double-A and are expected to begin the year there again. If either continues to progress at a strong pace, their speed alone could make them intriguing options for the major league roster as soon as 2026.

AJ Ewing throws out the runner trying to advance to third! pic.twitter.com/6ElfJYUO4m — Mets'd Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) February 21, 2026

Other prospects to watch in 2026:

Ryan Clifford

Where he's likely to start in 2026: Triple-A

Clifford is a power-hitting first baseman with a strong awareness of the strike zone and the ability to consistently get on base. If the Mets find themselves needing help at first base, he has the offensive profile to push his way onto the major league roster.

Elian Pena

Where he's likely to start in 2026: Single-A

Pena, the Mets’ international signing in 2025, quickly made a name for himself in rookie ball. At just 18 years old, he is already beginning to generate buzz and could rise quickly if his development continues on its current path.

