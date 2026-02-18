Which Mets Prospects Actually Matter in 2026

Building and developing a strong crop of minor league talent is one of the most important things in baseball, even for big market teams like the New York Mets.

As of late, the Mets have leaned on the financial muscle of billionaire owner Steve Cohen to sign top free agents like Juan Soto and Bo Bichette. These mega-deals are often the talk of the offseason, especially now with the impending labor battle between players and owners and the continued dominance of the biggest spenders, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But building a great baseball team takes more than just a few free agent splashes. When done right, savvy trades, growth and development frameworks, coaching, talent evaluation, and building a cohesive unit can be just as important to winning a championship as spending endless money.

Just take last year's Mets as an example. The team with the second highest payroll in the league was unable to make the postseason. Sure, there is a correlation between winning and finances. But there is also a correlation between minor league talent and major league success.

Just last August, MLB.com's top farm system rankings featured the eventual World Series Champion Dodgers at 1, the American League runner-up Seattle Mariners at 3, and the team with the best regular season record in the Milwaukee Brewers at 4.

With the help of the Mets, the Brewers have since improved their farm, adding both Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat in the Freddy Peralta trade and vaulting to the top spot in ESPN's latest ranking. While the trade currently figures to be a win-win for both clubs, it is a great example of the many ways a strong farm system can help you succeed. For the Brewers, who have a keen eye for talent and a strong history of development, it is expected that they will lean on prospects to break out in the majors and make an impact.

For the Mets, who will also use prospects in big league action next year, their wealth of minor league talent allowed them to make a different kind of splash, trading for an ace in Peralta while holding on to both their top hitting and pitching prospect. With that deal done and the roster likely close to set, let's take a look at which of the Mets prospects could make a difference this season.

Carson Benge

One of the most talked about names in Mets camp so far is Carson Benge, and for good reason. The lefty-swinging outfielder is New York's top-rated position prospect and came in at 18 on Keith Law's latest MLB top 100 list a few weeks ago.

The 23-year-old's talent was evident during his first full minor league season where he soared through three levels from High-A to Triple-A by the end of the year. Benge's numbers took a dip in Triple-A, but his .978 OPS in Double-A and .897 OPS in High-A was enough for a .281/.385/.472 slash (.857 OPS) on the season.

Carson Benge smacks one into the gap pic.twitter.com/qNavgq0ZNL — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 18, 2026

Benge can hit for power and average, and the former collegiate pitcher possesses a strong arm with good range in the outfield. But all eyes are on Benge this spring not just for his ability but his opportunity. With Juan Soto moving to left field and Luis Robert Jr. slotted in at center, the Mets have an opening in right field and Benge has been given a runway to the job.

Read More: Why Carson Benge Can Win a Roster Spot for Mets

Back in November, David Stearns said candidly that Benge would have an opportunity to make the roster during spring training. As all the offseason moves have shaken out, this still looks to be the case, with internal veteran options Tyrone Taylor and Brett Baty figuring in as insurance in case Benge is not ready for the show in March.

But excitement is building around Benge, and even Soto is intrigued with the possibility of the youngster earning the spot, saying he "heard the prospect is big time in right field, we're going to see if he can make the team."

Juan Soto shouts out Carson Benge while talking about how he feels his move to left field will help the Mets:



"I heard the prospect is big time in right field, we're going to see if he can make the team" pic.twitter.com/x1jCcW9UEI — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 15, 2026

Jonah Tong

Tong got his first taste of the big leagues last year, getting called up to start just a week after fellow prospect Nolan McLean. McLean was remarkable across his eight starts, and carved out a role in the 2026 rotation that seems so guaranteed that he doesn't need mention in this piece. But Tong had an up-and-down stay in the majors and is likely to start this season back in the minor leagues.

But Tong, who will almost certainly be used by the Mets in some capacity this year, is clearly a fixture of their long-term plans. This was evident during the Peralta negotiations with Milwaukee, when it was reported that Stearns was not willing to move Tong, instead opting to trade two players of similar status in Williams and Sproat.

Read More: Ex-Mets Top Prospects Open Up After Being Traded to Brewers

When looking at the 22-year-old right-hander's success last year, it's easy to see why. Tong was downright unhittable in Double-A, posting a 1.59 ERA with 162 strikeouts across 20 starts and earning MLB's Pitching Prospect of the Year honors. Before debuting, Tong made two starts in Triple-A where he struck out a combined 17 batters, while allowing just eight hits and no runs across 11.2 innings.

If Tong does start back in Triple-A, his task will be to continue to home in his command while looking to add another breaking ball option to his arsenal. While Tong's exaggerated 64-degree over the top delivery could make it tough, Carlos Mendoza has indicated that the Mets are working with him to develop a slider/sweeper type pitch to introduce more horizontal movement into his repertoire.

Metrics on this Jonah Tong strikeout:



95.7 MPH

21.2" iVB

5.5 vRel

120 tjStuff+ (80 Grade Fastball) pic.twitter.com/zBuJsQCF6m — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) August 30, 2025

A.J. Ewing

With Williams gone, A.J. Ewing suddenly has an opportunity to carve out a longtime role for himself in the Mets organization. Before the trade, it seemed inevitable that Williams would play his way into the lineup during 2026 as a versatile infield and outfield option. But based on their willingness to trade him, it's clear that the Mets have some belief in Ewing to potentially fill this role.

The 21-year-old rose through the ranks last year, dominating in Low-A, High-A, and Double-A, posting a combined slash of .315/.401/.429 and stealing 70 bases. Ewing is a hit over power player but speed over both, and his athleticism has translated both at second base and in center field. After trading Luisangel Acuña this offseason, Ewing may be a great option if the Mets were to need a utility bench option that can overwhelm with speed and play multiple positions.

Ryan Clifford and Jacob Reimer

Jacob Reimer and Ryan Clifford each joined the Mets organization in 2022 and will be entering their fifth season of minor league ball at 22 years old. After that, the only comparison that can be made between the two is that they both play some first base.

Clifford is a power hitting lefty that blasted 29 home runs last year across Double-A and Triple-A. He can play either corner outfield spot along with first base but is unlikely to have a role in the big leagues next season unless he can improve his platoon splits against lefties, of which he hit just .204/.273/.381 compared to .247/.379/.497 off righties.

Read More: Mets top prospect earns impressive preseason ranking

Reimer, who was recently ranked as MLB's second best third base prospect, can play both third and first and has made his mark as a hard contact hitter from the right side of the plate. He has added some power, hitting 17 homers during his first fully healthy season last year, but any current role with the Mets would rely on him putting the ball in play, which he can do well against both righties and lefties, as well as play sound defense at the corner infield spots.

Bullpen Candidates

The Mets have done a good job addressing their needs in the bullpen this offseason, adding veterans Devin Williams and Luke Weaver to fill the holes of Edwin Diaz and Tyler Rogers. That said, the club will definitely turn to some prospects to fill in other gaps as the year goes along. Some strong options could be left-handers Zach Thornton and Jonathan Santucci, and right-handers Dylan Ross, Jack Wenninger and Will Watson.

Thornton dealt with an oblique strain last season that limited him to just 14 starts, but he was excellent, posting a 1.98 ERA in High-A and Double-A. With a softer fastball, the 24-year-old's upside comes from his ability to spin the ball and manage a strong six-pitch arsenal.

Santucci, 23, was the Mets' second round pick in 2024 and already possesses a high floor of a bullpen arm next season. But the team will likely continue to tweak his arsenal to have a strong, reliable option behind his high-90 fastball and lower-90 slider to establish him as a true future rotation piece.

Ross, 25, appears to be the most likely candidate to break into the bullpen next year. The Mets have viewed him as a reliever all the way, and he had a strong 2025 by pitching to a 2.17 ERA across 49 relief appearances.

Bullpen candidate Dylan Ross throwing a bullpen session this morning. Ross figures to factor into the mix this year for the Mets after posting a 2.17 ERA across 3 minor league levels last season. pic.twitter.com/oHOtJwnlhR — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) February 18, 2026

Wenninger and Watson are both hard-throwing right-handers that can hit 97 with their fastballs. Because they are both still only 23 and possess this velocity, the Mets will likely continue to work them as starters. But that doesn't mean the pair couldn't be a factor late in the season as a bullpen option if the team is in the postseason picture.

New York's focus on their minor league infrastructure was made obvious on Wednesday when the club unveiled their new 55,000-square-foot minor league clubhouse, of which the $60 million bill was footed entirely by Cohen. If it's any indication of the future, both near and far, this current class of prospects will play a major role.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.