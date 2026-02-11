Michael Kay Rips Mets Star for Disrespectful Yankees Display

It's no secret that the New York Mets have multiple former Yankees players on their roster heading into the 2026 season.

The most notorious is Juan Soto, who pitted New York's two teams against each other for a bidding war the Mets ultimately won with a 15-year, $765 million deal in December of 2024. Clay Holmes then joined Soto in switching New York teams that winter, and then both Devin Williams and Luke Weaver did the same this past offseason.

When a player is traded in the middle of a season, it's common to see them having some piece of their old team's equipment still in tow when they reach their franchise, even if it's just for a game or two. But Luke Weaver being seen carrying his Yankees equipment bag into the Mets' Port St. Lucie training facility on February 9 was different, given that Weaver has had several months to get his Mets gear.

Luke Weaver arrives in Port St. Lucie pic.twitter.com/DAs7VHuoRD — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 9, 2026

Michael May Calls Out Luke Weaver for Yankees Bag at Mets Spring Training

Weaver's doing so clearly rubbed New York radio broadcaster Michael Kay the wrong way, which he conveyed during a February 9 episode of "The Michael Kay Show".

"The Mets gave him a two-year and $22 million contract, and he's carrying his equipment in a Yankee bag. You've got the Yankees NY logo... I mean, show a little respect to your new organization," Kay said.

New York Yankees pitcher Luke Weaver (30) throws the ball | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

“I mean, the Mets deserve better than that. They paid you a lot of money. All you had to do was call up the Mets at some point during the offseason and say, ‘Listen, can you send me an equipment bag, so that when I come to Port St. Lucie, I’m carrying a Met equipment bag with blue and orange rather than the Yankees midnight blue and white?' But he didn’t do that! It’s like, players don’t think the right thing to do. It’s not right! You owe it to the Met organization, you’re a Met now, you shouldn't be carrying a Yankee bag," Kay continued.

“Now, is [the bag incident] the end of the world? Of course, it’s not the end of the world. And I'm not trying to make a big deal out of it. But goodness, I mean, have some consideration for the team that just paid you a lot of money," he concluded.

One would imagine that Kay isn't the only person who feels this way.

