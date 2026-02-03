Insider Reveals How Mets Beat Out Yankees in Luis Robert Jr. Trade

The New York Mets filled a glaring hole in their roster by finalizing a trade for former Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. on January 20. Former Mets infielder Luisangel Acuña and prospect Truman Pauley were sent to Chicago in return.

Robert Jr. is coming off a relatively disappointing 2025 season with the White Sox, where he hit .223 with a .661 OPS, 14 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 33 stolen bases in 110 games played. The good news is that Robert Jr. was much better in the season's second half compared to the first half. Plus, he is still an elite stolen base threat, and he's an above-average defender, which is something the Mets were especially interested in.

In fact, Robert Jr. has struggled at the plate in the past two seasons, and hasn't managed to stay healthy since 2023, when he played in 145 games and 38 home runs and an .857 OPS. Still, this track record of past success, combined with Robert Jr.'s elite athleticism and the fact that he's still just 28 years old, makes it clear why the Mets had shown interest in acquiring him for over a year before a deal actually got done.

Insider Reveals Yankees' Interest in Luis Robert Jr. Trade Before Mets Deal

The Mets have been competing with their cross-town rival for many of the league's top free agents over the past two offseasons, most notably with star slugger Juan Soto last winter. For the most part, this has resulted in the Mets signing former Yankees players, such as Soto, Clay Holmes, Devin Williams, and Luke Weaver.

It also seems that the Mets and Yankees have been in the same trade markets, including with Luis Robert Jr. This was conveyed in a February 3 article from Joel Sherman of the New York Post, who wrote that the Yankees were "talking seriously" with the White Sox about a potential deal for Robert Jr. before the Mets secured him.

It seems that the Yankees only make sense for Robert Jr. if they missed out on re-signing Cody Bellinger, but Bellinger agreed to return to the Bronx in free agency. Therefore, the Mets beating them out on Robert Jr. doesn't hurt as much as it could have.

