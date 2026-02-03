Mets Promising Slugger Called Trade Possibility for Yankees

The New York Mets appear to have the main part of their roster rounded out before Opening Day.

Of course, things can always change quickly in this sport, but it would seem that New York has no more glaring roster holes after the many offseason additions they've made to this point. They added outfield depth by trading for Luis Robert Jr., bolstered the back end of their bullpen by signing Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, added an ace to pair with Nolan McLean by trading for Freddy Peralta, and added other elite offensive pieces like Jorge Polanco, Bo Bichette, and Marcus Semien.

Even after Jeff McNeil was traded to the Athletics earlier in the offseason, the addition of Bichette created a clear surplus of infielders. This was partially alleviated by Luisangel Acuña being sent to Chicago in the Luis Robert Jr. deal, but there are still more young and talented infielders than there is space for.

As it stands, the Mets have Bichette, Semien, Francisco Lindor, Polanco, Brett Baty, Mark Vientos, Vidal Bruján, and Ronny Mauricio on their 40-man roster. Bichette, Lindor, and Semien have already secured starting spots, and Polanco will likely be the Mets' main DH, but could also slot in at first base.

Assuming Polanco does DH primarily, this would still mean that Vientos, Baty, and Mauricio would only be able to play first base.

Mark Vientos Called Potential Yankees Trade Possibility

With all of these young infielders, there's a world where Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns tries to trade one of them to add depth to other areas of the roster.

And New York Post MLB insider Joel Sherman asserted that one option could be trading Mark Vientos to the Yankees, which he conveyed in a February 3 article.

Granted, Sherman did quickly note that he doesn't see a world where this trade actually takes place. But the idea of it is rooted in solid logic: Vientos could play first against left-handed pitchers, play third when Luis Gil (who is a flyball pitcher) is on the mound, and the Mets could get another bullpen piece in return for him.

It's tough to imagine that Vientos is getting traded this winter, let alone to the Yankees. But it's not the most absurd scenario in the world, and perhaps one that both New York front offices should consider.

