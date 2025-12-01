New York Mets in the mix for potential Pete Alonso replacement

The New York Mets have made one big move already this offseason and are hard at work trying to find some power production for the middle of their lineup. With Pete Alonso testing free agency, the Mets need to find a way to either retain Alonso or find a suitable replacement for his power production, which could lead them to poach a star from their National League East rivals.

ESPN's MLB Insider Jeff Passan shared a list of 10 observations he was tracking prior to the Winter Meetings on Threads and his first involved Kyle Schwarber, who hit 56 home runs for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2025 while finishing as the runner up in NL MVP voting. The market for Schwarber is robust, and Passan does have the Mets "in the mix" for his services.

The expectation from multiple media types, including Passan, is that Schwarber will have a contract signed by the end of next week's Winter Meetings. Passan did indicate that Schwarber's market is very healthy, which should lead to him landing a high annual salary on a multi-year deal, and that the Phillies remain the favorite to keep Schwarber around.

How Kyle Schwarber would fit the Mets

If the Mets are looking for a pure power replacement for Alonso, it is hard to make a better bet than Schwarber, who hit 187 home runs over the course of four years in Philadelphia. While the cozy dimensions of Citizens Bank Park certainly helped Schwarber's totals, his power will play at any stadium and makes him the most compelling direct alternative to Alonso on the board in that department.

There are a few potential snags in a potential Schwarber pursuit for the Mets, including the fact that the Phillies know their contention window is closing and have made retaining Schwarber their top priority this winter. Philadelphia will likely throw a ton of money at Schwarber to ensure he stays atop their lineup, and it is unclear how long a commitment David Stearns feels comfortable offering a DH-only player.

While the power that Schwarber provides is elite, he also is not a perfect fit for a Mets team that is prioritizing run prevention. Schwarber is no longer a viable candidate to play in the outfield, logging only 13 games combined there over the past two seasons, and hasn't played first base since 2021, making him a DH-only candidate for the Mets.

The Mets do have an opening at DH, but that is a spot they could look to use for either Mark Vientos or a retained Alonso on occasion, so having Schwarber around would take away that possibility. Schwarber is also another left-handed hitter, which could make the Mets' too lefty-heavy with Juan Soto and switch-hitting Francisco Lindor atop the batting order.

The pro of pursuing Schwarber, however, is that the Mets would likely get a quick solution to their power issues if he does sign before the end of the Winter Meetings. Alonso is expected to take his time to find a team to meet his asking price, so the Mets would risk missing out on other alternatives if they wait to see if Alonso's price drops into a range they are more comfortable paying.

