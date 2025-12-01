Pete Alonso 'waiting' warning means Mets must pounce soon

Now that December has arrived, the MLB hot stove is expected to heat up very quickly, and most of the sport's top free agents will likely have new deals by the time 2026 arrives.

The New York Mets are expected to be major players in securing several top talents at multiple positions. But all indications are that their priority will be re-signing both Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz, given that these two stars have been key pieces to this team's success over the past six seasons.

New York appears to be among the favorites to sign both Alonso and Diaz. However, the markets for both are large, and David Stearns can't expect either guy to grant the Mets a hometown discount. He'll have to pay both players what they're worth if fans are to have any chance of seeing both back wearing Mets jerseys in Queens next season.

Insider's Update on Pete Alonso' Free Agency Market Speaks Volumes

On November 30, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan posted a series of updates regarding free agency on Threads. One of these posts centered around Pete Alonso, as Passan wrote, "Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso: Both were free agents last winter. Both produced well. Both opted out of deals that didn’t reach expectations. And now both are faced with trying to get contracts that better align with their numbers.

"With the number of teams seeking a middle-of-the-order bat, the chances are good, though both are waiting for a team to step to the forefront," the post continued.

The general sentiment is that, in addition to the Mets, the Boston Red Sox are the most likely suitors for Alonso. However, they're also a favorite to re-sign Bregman, if only because Bregman went there in free agency last offseason and produced a solid 2025 campaign with them.

It seems likely that one of these two stars is going to end up with the Red Sox, and there's a decent chance that the other will end up with the Mets. However, the fact that Alonso is reportedly "waiting" for a team to step up and distance themselves from the pack suggests he's keen to sign a deal in the near future.

While Alonso agreed to re-sign with New York last offseason, the Mets were able to drag out negotiations all the way until February because Alonso didn't have many suitors. The same can't be said this winter, which means the Mets will need to have a heightened sense of urgency if they're to bring Alonso back.

