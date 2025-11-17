New York Mets should reunite with free agent center fielder

With the offseason in full swing across Major League Baseball, the New York Mets are expected to be very active in free agency and the trade market.

After a disappointing 2025 season that saw New York miss the playoffs, David Stearns will now look to address several issues that plagued the Mets this past season. This ranged from their struggling pitching staff, to defensive lapses and lack of production from the bottom of their lineup, all of which offset elite campaigns from their superstars.

While Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz are reportedly the Mets' top priorities this winter, should they reunite with a familiar face to fill this position of need?

Why the Mets should reunite with Harrison Bader

Despite spending just one season with the Mets in 2024, that was all Harrison Bader needed to become a fan favorite. After signing a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Amazins' in January 2024 to be the team's starting center fielder, the 31-year-old had a solid lone season in Flushing.

In 140 games during the 2024 campaign, Bader batted .236/.284/.373 with 12 home runs, 51 RBI, 17 stolen bases and an OPS of .657. Even though he looked like a natural fit with the Mets throughout the season, Bader would end up losing playing time in center field in favor of Tyrone Taylor towards the end of the regular season and during their playoff run.

The Mets ended up trading for fellow center fielder Jose Siri from the Tampa Bay Rays last December, which led to Bader inking a one-year, $6.25 million deal with the Minnesota Twins in January 2025. New York's decision to trade for Siri would backfire, as he missed five months of the 2025 season due to a fractured left tibia and was practically a non-factor when healthy, going just 2-for-32 (.063) at the dish. He ended up being designated for assignment on September 24.

As for Bader, the speedy center fielder had an exceptional 2025 season. After batting .258/.338/.439 with 12 home runs and 38 RBI for Minnesota, he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies on July 31 and became an instant impact, slashing .305/.361/.463 with five home runs, 16 RBI and an .824 OPS in 50 games for Philly. Ultimately, the 31-year-old New York native had possibly the best offensive season of his career (.277/.347/.449, 17 home runs, 54 RBI, 122 wRC+) while still providing strong defense in the outfield.

Despite a great half-season with the Phillies in 2025, Bader declined his player option to become a free agent. Given the season he had, he should garner interest from multiple teams on the market.

If there is any position that the Mets don't have an exact plan for, it would be in center field. Even though Tyrone Taylor is slated to be on their roster next season and brings a great glove to the position, his offense is nowhere near as stellar as his defense.

It is also unlikely the Mets will bring back Cedric Mullins, whom they acquired from the Baltimore Orioles at this past year's trade deadline; Mullins' brief tenure in Flushing was an unmitigated disaster.

While Stearns notably said at last week's GM meetings that No. 2-ranked prospect Carson Benge will have an opportunity to make the team this spring, Benge is only 22 years old with 131 career minor league games under his belt, including just 24 games at the Triple-A level. He may not quite be ready yet.

If there is anything that Harrison Bader brings to the table already, it's experience, an emerging bat, stellar defense, and the ability to play in a market like New York. A reunion with the veteran outfielder would certainly help stabilize center field for the Mets in 2026 after not getting much production from that spot last year.

