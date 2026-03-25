One Injury the Mets Can't Afford Besides Francisco Lindor

The New York Mets got through spring training mostly healthy, with the exception of veteran outfielder Mike Tauchman suffering a torn meniscus towards the end of spring.

The injury to Tauchman was a tough one, considering he was playing his way onto the Opening Day roster. But the Mets will have their main core on the field when they open the season on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.

Injuries were one of the main factors in New York's collapse last season. As a result, they missed the postseason after having the best record in all of baseball during the first three months of the season. The Mets certainly don't want history to repeat itself.

The health of both Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor, who missed most of spring training after undergoing hamate bone surgery, is the most important for the Mets. However, the ballclub can't afford to be without this player for a substantial amount of time in 2026.

Mets Can't Afford to Lose Brett Baty to Injury

Aug 29, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (7) singles during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Brett Baty finally reached his potential last season after it seemed like he might be on his way out of Flushing. The 2019 first-round pick slashed .254/.313/.435 with a career-high 18 home runs, 50 RBI and an OPS of .748 in 130 games. Baty's breakout season came to an abrupt end, though, when he suffered a strained oblique during the Mets' final series of the season against the Miami Marlins.

The 26-year-old has now gotten through all of spring healthy and has looked superb at the plate. In 12 Grapefruit League games, Baty went 11-for-33 (.333) with a home run, seven RBI, and six runs scored. This is the Baty that the Mets have long been waiting for.

Brett Baty rips a long RBI double to drive in Bo Bichette! pic.twitter.com/rm3g8kW5ka — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 19, 2026

Despite slugging a home run in his first career at-bat against the Atlanta Braves during the 2022 season, the young infielder had yet to find consistency with the Mets. However, he finally put it all together in the 2025 season where he was a 3.1 bWAR player.

The Mets saw two prolific bats depart during the offseason in Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso. For that, it's hard to emphasize the importance of a fully healthy season for Baty. After proving what he's capable of last season, the Mets cannot afford to lose Baty for a substantial amount of time in 2026.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.