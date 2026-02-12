Pete Alonso Has Ruthless 2-Word Response to Mets Fan Request

It's going to take New York Mets fans a long time to get used to seeing Pete Alonso in a Baltimore Orioles jersey.

Of course, this is owed to Alonso signing a five-year, $155 million deal with Baltimore in free agency this past offseason after spending his entire MLB career in Queens. As hurt as Mets fans might be about Alonso now playing for a new team, this doesn't mean they blame him for heading elsewhere. The Mets' front office didn't even make Alonso's team a formal offer after finding out how much money the Orioles were giving him.

Even though Alonso's six-year tenure in New York never produced a World Series championship or appearance, he'll still go down as one of the most successful and beloved players this century. Not only is he the franchise's all-time home run leader, but he was also known for being an affable presence in the clubhouse and a joy when interacting with Mets fans.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) conducts an interview | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Pete Alonso's Blunt Response to Mets Fan Request Turns Heads at Orioles Spring Training

Alonso has been getting a lot of attention at the Orioles' spring training facility this week. And one interaction he had with a fan is going viral because of how it related to the Mets.

When Alonso was signing autographs before a practice, a fan said to him, "Are you able to sign my ball? My buddy is a big Mets fan, and he wasn't able to make it today."

"Womp, womp," Alonso said in response, per an X post from Jomboy Media.

Orioles fan: "Are you able to sign my ball? My buddy is a big Mets fan and he wasn't able to make it today"



Pete Alonso: "Womp womp" pic.twitter.com/pJ6poVzQaG — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 12, 2026

It's worth noting that Alonso immediately signed the ball and therefore adhered to the Mets fan's request. Still, his response shows that he doesn't lack much sympathy for the New York fan who wasn't able to make it to his spring training.

It's also worth noting that this fan might have been a collectibles seller and therefore was making up this story to try to cover him asking for two different autographs. Alonso's response could have been him seeing right through that, although it seems like the more likely reason for his "womp womp" was the Mets reference.

Alonso has always been known for having a good sense of humor, and this probably isn't the last time that he'll take a playful jab at his former team.

But there's still a lot of respect and adoration there from both sides, which will likely never go away.

