Ex-Mets Slugger Named as Potential Option for Red Sox

The New York Mets signing of Jorge Polanco to a two-year, $40 million contract shortly after Pete Alonso signed a five-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles in free agency was a major move for several reasons.

For one, it showed that the Mets weren't going to sit idly by while their free agency options to replace Alonso's production in the lineup withered. What's more, the fact that it was reported afterwards that Polanco will likely serve as the Mets' primary first baseman next season showed that President of Baseball Operations David Stearns was fine with not having a typical first baseman manning the position in 2026.

But the Mets' signing of Polanco was just the first domino to fall. After that, they added Bo Bichette, which marked a major change to the infield. Bichette is expected to play first base, which would presumably mean that Brett Baty could get reps at first in 2026. Therefore, Polanco is now more likely to see significant time at DH.

One of the Mets' primary DHs in 2025 was Starling Marte.

There's still a world where Marte (who is now an unrestricted free agent) could return to the Mets in 2026, as had been reported back in December. But everything that happened since then makes a reunion seem unlikely.

Red Sox Noted as Potential Starling Marte Landing Spot

It will be interesting to see who might have interest in a 37-year-old Marte, who has struggled to stay healthy over the past three seasons and produced an OPS under .750 for each of those three campaigns.

However, given Marte's positive clubhouse presence, his veteran leadership, and his ability to hit left-handed pitching, he should be able to find a home this offseason with some squad, albeit in a potentially limited role.

One team that would make sense is the Boston Red Sox. And The Athletic's Katie Woo and Will Sammon conveyed this when assessing the Red Sox's remaining options in free agency in a February 4 article.

The Red Sox are exploring adding a righthanded hitting outfielder



Infield remains their priority. Some RHH outfielders in free agency include Randal Grichuk, Starling Marte, and Tommy Pham. pic.twitter.com/9iSaRcvMXP — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) February 4, 2026

Granted, the report only indicated that Marte would make sense for Boston, and there were no indications that the Red Sox's brass has shown interest in signing him.

Many Mets fans would have a hard time saying goodbye to Marte, given all that he has brought to the team. But Boston might make more sense than New York for Marte at this point in his career.

