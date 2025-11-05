Possible Mets target not expected to be traded this offseason
The New York Mets have a need for starting pitching, and the biggest name potentially available could be Detroit Tigers' ace Tarik Skubal.
But while there has been buzz that the American League Cy Young favorite could be shopped after being far apart with Detroit on potential extension talks, ESPN's Jeff Passan is hearing that the Tigers may hang onto Skubal after all.
In a piece previewing offseason decisions, Passan notes that sources around the league expect the Tigers to hold Skubal despite the fact they could generate a strong return by trading him prior to the season. This stance does make sense for Detroit since they have the desire to win right now, which is far easier to do with Skubal than by trying to replace his production in aggregate.
Keeping Skubal into the 2026 season would give Detroit one last opportunity to pursue a title with their ace. If the Tigers keep Skubal throughout the season they would also have the opportunity to extend a qualifying offer to him, allowing them to recoup some draft pick compensation if he leaves in free agency.
There is the additional possibility that Detroit could start the year with Skubal and shop him at the trade deadline if their season doesn't go according to plan. A similar scenario played out back in 2018 with Manny Machado, who was dealt by the Baltimore Orioles to the Los Angeles Dodgers in his walk year and helped the Dodgers reach the World Series that year.
What does Detroit's stance mean for the Mets?
The reporting from Passan, along with discussion from Buster Olney in the same piece that indicates Detroit will only move Skubal if they get exactly what they want in a deal, means it seems more unlikely the Mets add him via trade. There will be plenty of teams checking in with Detroit for Skubal, and it would likely require emptying the top of the Mets' farm system to ensure they win negotiations for Skubal, who only has one year of team control left before hitting the open market.
That kind of uncertainty may not be appealing for David Stearns, who knows he has Steve Cohen's checkbook backing him and could look to simply sign Skubal a year from now instead of parting with top prospects. Expect the Mets to focus more on some of the other available options for rotation help, either via free agency (Houston's Framber Valdez is the top starter available) or via trade (Minnesota's Joe Ryan and Miami's Sandy Alcantara are options there).