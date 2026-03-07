This Rookie Could Be Mets' X-Factor in 2026

While most of the baseball community's attention is centered on the 2026 World Baseball Classic that's taking place right now, the New York Mets are still in the thick of their spring training as they prepare for Opening Day.

Many aspects of the Mets' lineup are already set. Francisco Alvarez will be the team's starting catcher, Bo Bichette will man third base, Francisco Lindor at shortstop (assuming he's fully healed from the broken hamate bone that required surgery), Marcus Semien will be at second base, Juan Soto in left field, and Luis Robert Jr. in center field.

The two positions that have some uncertainty are first base, right field (as well as DH). Jorge Polanco is probably going to start at first base on Opening Day and might get some at-bats at DH early in the season, and Brett Baty could see time in all three roles.

But in right field, the current contender to start on Opening Day is center fielder Carson Benge.

New York Mets outfielder Carson Benge (93) | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Benge was the Mets' No. 19 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft and has skyrocketed through their minor league system. He's currently their No. 2 prospect behind ace Nolan McLean and appears poised to earn a big role with the team in 2026.

Expert Calls Carson Benge Mets 'X-Factor'

While Benge's value this season remains to be seen, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller shared a strong opinion about how important he'll be to New York, calling him the Mets' biggest "X-Factor" in a March 7 article.

"Realistically, the Mets shouldn't need much out of Benge, who will probably be batting out of the 9-hole as the starting right fielder on Opening Day. But he is at least symbolically New York's biggest X-factor after they traded away both Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil to embrace a 'Ready or Not' situation for their top prospect," Miller wrote.

"Benge could be the final piece of their World Series puzzle. But if the Mets underachieve and he's nothing special in his first season in the bigs, oh, that is going to become a narrative and a half," he added.

Carson Benge has an absolute CANNON in RF 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/nuuaRNs7YM — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) March 1, 2026

The Mets would probably prefer that their World Series hopes didn't hinge on a 23-year-old who has never played in a big league game.

Yet, if Benge manages to perform at an NL Rookie of the Year Award level, the Mets might be the Los Angeles Dodgers' biggest threat.

