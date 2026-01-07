Red Sox star could be consolation prize if Mets miss on other top free agents

The New York Mets have been mostly quiet this offseason in terms of adding players, but there are a number of options still available that can turn things around for the team.

It has certainly been a frustrating and disappointing winter thus far for the Mets. This was a team that had been linked to some of the biggest names, and after the horrible end to the campaign in 2025, a major shakeup and some new additions were expected.

So far, the shakeup has come with some fan-favorites and long-time players like Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo no longer being on the team. However, the significant additions have yet to come. Fortunately, this offseason has moved very slowly across the entire league, and there are a number of good options still available in free agency.

Recently, New York has been linked quite a bit to both Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker. Both would be great additions to the outfield and fill a need for the team, but there is certainly a possibility that neither will sign with the Mets this winter. If that were the case, they could pivot to a different option.

Alex Bregman Would Be a Solid Consolation Prize

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently wrote about the Mets potentially being interested in Boston Red Sox star Alex Bregman if the team misses out on one of the top outfield options in free agency.

"The Mets have been focused on adding an outfielder -- Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker are the primary targets -- but could enter the mix for Bregman if they’re unable to land either of them," Feinsand wrote. "Brett Baty is currently atop the depth chart at third base, but Bregman would be an upgrade at the position and help make up for the loss of Pete Alonso in the lineup."

While Bregman might not be as good a fit from a positional standpoint as Tucker or Bellinger, he could help anchor the batting order with a talented right-handed bat. In 2025, Bregman missed some time because of injury, but when he was healthy, he was excellent for the Red Sox. Overall, he slashed .273/.360/.462 with 18 home runs and 62 RBI in 114 games played.

The offensive numbers from Bregman are always solid, but he also provides a lot of value in the field on defense. His Fielding Run Value and Outs Above Average (per Statcast) ranked in the 72nd and 83rd percentiles, respectively; for a Mets team that is looking to improve defensively, putting Bregman's glove at third would be consistent with that plan.

What makes him not a fantastic fit is the emergence of Baty in the second half of 2025. The young slugger finally seemed to figure it out a bit and played well down the stretch. With both being third basemen, it would be interesting to see what the future would hold for Baty if they did sign Bregman.

Even though Bregman is a great player and an All-Star in 2025, the team should really be trying to sign one of the star outfielders. However, if they do miss out on both, he would be a great consolidation prize despite creating some questions on what to do with the infield.

