Ex-Mets GM Shreds Offseason Moves

Most feel like the New York Mets succeeded after what was a tough start to this past offseason.

First, the fact that New York traded Brandin Nimmo for Marcus Semien raised some eyebrows, although that was ultimately seen as a fair deal for both sides. But the sentiment changed when both Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz left in free agency within a short time of each other.

Read more: Pete Alonso Puts Mets in Rearview Mirror With This Message

President of Baseball Operations David Stearns quickly pivoted by signing Jorge Polanco, Devin Williams, and Luke Weaver, but many felt like this wasn't enough to make up for what New York had already lost. And the Mets' apparent lack of urgency sparked some worry.

Ultimately, Stearns was far from finished. He made a huge splash by signing Bo Bichette and traded for an ace in Freddy Peralta. This appeased the fan base and has convinced most that New York is set to contend in 2026.

New York Mets infielder Bo Bichette (19) | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Steve Phillips Drops Blunt Assessment of Mets Offseason Moves

However, not everybody is convinced the Mets did enough this offseason. Former Mets GM Steve Phillips (who was in the role from 1997 to 2003) made that clear during a February 18 segment on "MLB Network".

"I put [the Mets] on my least improved list. I think they lost a lot in Pete Alonso. Brandon Nimmo is a better offensive player than Marcus Semien. And Semien is better defensively, but I think they've gone backwards offensively," Phillips said, per an X post from "MLB Network".

"They're backwards at the closer role, where Diaz leaves and Devin Williams comes in. I love Freddy Peralta, but McLean, I believe in him, too. But the rest of the rotation, I don't know," Phillips continued. "I actually have them in third place in the East. I don't have them as a playoff team. And they're slow-playing spring training for Luis Robert [Jr.] and Francisco Alvarez. And then you look at Jorge Polanco, and they're trying to make sure they get themselves in the best shape possible. That should have been an offseason project!"

Phillips later added, "The Mets are one of the most confusing teams for me. Yet, David Stearns is often the smartest guy in every room that he's in. I don't want to doubt them, and him, but I don't look at them in the same way everybody else does right now."

.@StevePhillipsGM thinks the Mets are one of the “least improved teams” from the offseason and predicts them to finish 3rd in the NL East 😳#MLBNHotStove reacts to the Mets taking a cautious approach with a handful of their players early in Spring Training. pic.twitter.com/zZWcidHFoV — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 18, 2026

Ultimately, any talk good or bad is irrelevant. The Mets will have to prove themselves on the field.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles