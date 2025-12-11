Stephen A. Smith torches Mets over 'very bad' Pete Alonso loss

The New York Mets have been the subject of much criticism over the past two days after two of their franchise's most beloved superstars in recent memory signed with other teams in free agency.

The first of these was star closer Edwin Diaz accepting a three-year, $69 million offer from the two-time defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers rather than coming back to the Mets on the three-year, $66 million deal they offered.

In the wake of this decision, sports media personality Stephen A. Smith put the Mets on blast during a December 9 episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, saying, "You're David Stearns, you're Steve Cohen, what the h*** is up with you? You don't lose an Edwin Diaz!... You don't lose Diaz when you know he can end up going to the Dodgers! At some point in time, if you're the New York Mets, are you gonna stop being a fair-weather stepchild?"

"And Steve Cohen, if you're listening, my man: You're the richest owner in Major League Baseball. You're worth over $23 billion, and you're $3 million apart with Edwin Diaz compared to his offer from the Dodgers? And you can't come up from $66 to $69 million? You serious? You serious right now? You're worth $23 billion! $23 billion! And you missed the playoffs!" he added.

Stephen A. Smith Doubles Down on Mets Diss After Pete Alonso Exit

While losing Edwin Diaz hurt, star slugger Pete Alonso signing a five-year, $155 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles on December 10 made matters way worse for the Mets. And this prompted another rant from Stephen A. Smith during a December 10 episode of his show.

"Talk about a franchise that has basically said, 'You know what? We ain't trying to win,'" Smith said of the Mets, per a video on his YouTube channel. "Let Edwin Diaz, your closer, get away... You tried to go out and get Kyle Schwarber from the Philadelphia Phillies, but he used everybody like pawns to make sure he got his five-year, $150 million deal. The Mets offered him a three-year deal at $120 million."

"And now, after that doesn't happen for you... What do you do? You let Pete Alonso, who smacked 38 home runs for you last season, 126 RBIs, batted .272... In a year where he bet on himself — where, by the way, he played in all 162 games for the second consecutive season, and it was the third time in the last four years that he has played 160 games at least, for you — and this is the dude you let get away to the Baltimore Orioles?" Smith added.

"This is very, very, very bad for the New York Mets," he concluded.

Most Mets fans are thinking the same thing as Stephen A. Smith right now.

