Stephen A. Smith shreds Mets and Steve Cohen for losing Edwin Diaz

The New York Mets are still reeling from the fact that they lost Edwin Diaz to the Los Angeles Dodgers on December 9, after Diaz accepted the Dodgers' three-year, $69 million offer rather than the three-year, $66 million deal the Mets presented him with.

This relatively minor difference in money put a negative spotlight on David Stearns, the rest of the front office, and owner Steve Cohen for not meeting what the two-time defending World Series champions were willing to give one of baseball's best closers.

And not the Mets' franchise must reckon with that, not only within their organization but in terms of how people within the sports community speak about them.

Stephen A. Smith Roasts Mets for Missing Out on Edwin Diaz

One of the most prominent names in the sports media sphere is Stephen A. Smith. And he put the Mets and Steve Cohen on blast during a December 9 episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show.

"You're David Stearns, you're Steve Cohen, what the h*** is up with you? You don't lose an Edwin Diaz!" Smith said, per a video from his YouTube account. "Now, my sources tell me [that] folks believe he's lost a little bit of velocity off that fastball, and that data shows that slider ain't what it used to be. I get that part. I watched him a few times this year. Even with his ERA under two, I still saw that drop-off from the previous year, too. I got it.

"But you're not just paying him for what he did. He's still capable. And Devin Williams, who you brought over for three years and $51 million, I don't know if him, along with others, is gonna be able to offset the loss of Diaz. But here's the biggest reason why: The reason why is because you don't lose Diaz when you know he can end up going to the Dodgers! At some point in time, if you're the New York Mets, are you gonna stop being a fair-weather stepchild?" Smith continued.

"And Steve Cohen, if you're listening, my man: You're the richest owner in Major League Baseball. You're worth over $23 billion, and you're $3 million apart with Edwin Diaz compared to his offer from the Dodgers? And you can't come up from $66 to $69 million? You serious? You serious right now? You're worth $23 billion! $23 billion! And you missed the playoffs!" he added.

"After that great year you had last year... When you beat Milwaukee and ultimately fell to the Dodgers, and everybody was looking forward to the Mets being something this year. You're going to go out there, you don't get [Kyle] Schwarber, you lose Diaz? Really?" Smith concluded.

Perhaps Stephen A. Smith will have something good to say about the Mets' free agency moves in the coming days.

