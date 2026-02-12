Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Gives Stance on Juan Soto's Lifestyle Choices

One of the biggest stories of the New York Mets' offseason was the reported clubhouse chemistry issues the team experienced in 2025, which perhaps contributed to their massive collapse in the season's second half that led to them missing the postseason.

Mike Puma of the New York Post reported on November 28, 2025, that the "icy" relationship between Mets stars Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor was a factor in these chemistry questions, with reports indicating that a difference in their personalities is one reason why they didn't click straightaway.

Lindor is known for being a charismatic and sociable clubhouse guy who is always eager and willing to talk. Soto, on the other hand, is known for being all business. Neither of these is bad by any means, and each clearly works for that respective superstar when it comes to performing on the field.

Vladimir Guerrero Assess the "Tunnel Vision" That Juan Soto Has

Soto's approach has earned him the praise of Toronto Blue Jays superstar slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., which was made clear by the comments Vladdy made during his February 11 appearance on a YouTube video from Yancen Pujols.

[Soto is] the best at it, hands down. But me? I couldn’t live like that, nah. Soto’s a policeman. They call him that cause of the game [Call of Duty], but when you see him in action, it’s all tunnel vision. Just like a strike zone, locked in tight," Guerrero Jr. said in translated English when speaking about Soto's lifestyle, per an X post from Master Flip (@Masterflip_).

"Like, I’ve always said, you gotta respect people for who they are. So I look at him as a player and think, 'Wow'. But as a person? I have him on another pedestal. I’ve known him since 2013. I know exactly how he is. Serious as h***, if he needs to say something, he says it," Guerrero Jr. continued.

"His discipline? Next level. That’s why he’s like that strike zone. And real talk, it all comes from his upbringing, his mom and dad did a tremendous job."

Perhaps a second season of Soto and Lindor leading the Mets together will help improve their relationship.

What's for sure is that even if they aren't best friends, a mutual respect exists between them. And Soto's lifestyle choices and discipline are surely a big part of that.

