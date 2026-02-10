What the Francisco Lindor Injury Means for the Mets

Not great news for the New York Mets.

President of baseball operations David Stearns announced that shortstop Francisco Lindor will be evaluated for a stress reaction in his left hamate bone on Wednesday.

According to Stearns, Lindor told the Mets he was experiencing soreness the past few days in his left wrist/hand area and he is now being sent to a hand specialist to see if he requires surgery.

Should Lindor need surgery, the timeline for recovery is six weeks with a ramp-up period included. That being said, he could still be ready in time for Opening Day even if he requires a procedure.

"Even if it does require a surgery, we would remain optimistic that Francisco would be back for Opening Day," Stearns told reporters.

What it Means

With Lindor sidelined, the Mets will lean on Vidal Brujan, Ronny Mauricio, Jackson Cluff, Grae Kessinger, Christian Arroyo and others to get reps at the shortstop position during spring training.

If Lindor isn't ready by Opening Day, the Mets could potentially have natural shortstop Bo Bichette fill the void while he's out. The Mets have Mauricio, Brett Baty and Mark Vientos who can all play third base if Bichette shifts to short, his natural position.

However, Stearns reiterated that the Mets are optimistic and confident that Lindor will be back by then, regardless of whether he needs surgery or not.

Bichette was brought in to play third base for the Mets, a position he has never played at the big-league level. It's possible that the Mets want Bichette to focus on the hot corner, which means it'd be difficult to take him off the spot while he's learning it.

Jorge Polanco is another name on the roster who has experience at shortstop. But like Bichette, the Mets brought Polanco in to play a new position in first base.

Second Surgery This Offseason

The hamate issue could very well result in Lindor's second surgery of the offseason. Following the 2025 campaign, Lindor underwent a minor cleanup procedure on his throwing elbow.

Lindor was said to have been fully recovered from his debridement surgery and was going through all baseball activities before dealing with soreness in his left wrist/hand area, which popped up in the last few days.

Still, it's not an ideal situation for Lindor or the Mets to have him entering the 2026 season coming off multiple offseason surgeries.

