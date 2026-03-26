What the Mets' Win on Opening Day Told Us

The New York Mets picked up a resounding win on Opening Day in front of a sold-out crowd at Citi Field.

After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first inning, the Mets ambushed Pittsburgh Pirates starter Paul Skenes with five runs in the bottom half of the inning to chase Skenes out of the game. The reigning Cy Young Award winner recorded just one out in the frame and New York would go on to defeat the Pirates, 11-7.

Entering Thursday's season opener, there was certainly a ton of anticipation on how this new-look Mets squad would look in Game 1 of the 2026 season, following the departure of some key franchise cornerstone players. But if there was one particular thing about this win that stood out the most on the afternoon, it was perhaps just how deep the Mets' lineup is.

How the depth of the lineup stood out in the Mets' Opening Day win

We all know that the top of the Mets' batting order, led by Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Bo Bichette, has the chance to be instant tablesetters for the rest of their lineup this season. But the three of them went a combined 2-for-10 at the plate against the Pirates, with Soto picking up both of those hits.

The Mets instead relied heavily on the bottom of their lineup, with Marcus Semien, Carson Benge and Francisco Álvarez going a combined 5-for-12 on the afternoon. That included Benge hitting his first career home run in the bottom of the sixth, with Álvarez following up with a tape-measure long ball of his own.

There were many questions about this Mets lineup, which featured many new faces and perhaps a lack of home run power, aside from Lindor and Soto. But this revamped lineup showed a different kind of productivity, applying offensive pressure by working up the pitch count during at-bats and not worrying about trying to hit the ball out of the park.

"Overall, 1-9, pretty solid day and it says a lot about our offense here," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said on his team's offensive performance.

"Overall, 1-9, pretty solid day and it says a lot about our offense here."



Carlos Mendoza talks about how impressed he was with the Mets' lineup in their 11-7 win over the Pirates today: pic.twitter.com/KOPOW7F2Lh — SNY (@SNYtv) March 26, 2026

Instead of having to rely heavily on the Fab Four last year, which was a nickname given to the top four hitters in the Mets' lineup from a season ago in Lindor, Soto, Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo, this new batting order offers a ton of balance and depth.

After having what can be called a lifeless bottom of the order in their lineup last season, this Opening Day victory for the Mets shows that one through nine, everyone can contribute and help the ballclub get back into postseason play this October.

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