Should the Mets Move Juan Soto out of Leadoff Spot?

Over the last several weeks, the New York Mets may have needed to try to patch up their lineup in a way they probably didn't expect to do at the start of the season.

New York has been without Jorge Polanco (wrist/Achilles), Luis Robert Jr. (lumbar spine disc herniation) and Francisco Lindor (left calf strain) for quite some time and there has been no indication that they will be getting those guys back anytime soon. When the season started, the Mets had those guys hit at the top of the batting order to go along with Juan Soto and Bo Bichette.

But as Polanco, Robert and Lindor remain on the shelf, the Mets have had to get creative with their batting order. One of the most notable adjustments they made was having Juan Soto bat leadoff, something he's done just twice in his career and not since 2021.

Soto, who also missed 15 games with a right calf strain, welcomed the move given the Mets' struggles on offense. And while the move made sense at the time, with Soto undeniably the Mets' best hitter, the results have not been there for the 27-year-old.

Why the Mets should consider moving Juan Soto as the leadoff hitter

May 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets left fielder Juan Soto (22) during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

When Carlos Mendoza made this move, it was a clear sign of desperation for a Mets offense that has been one of baseball's worst across all categories for the better part of the season. It hasn't worked.

Entering Sunday's series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Soto has gone just 2-for-18 at the plate in five games as the leadoff hitter. One of those hits was a leadoff home run against the Colorado Rockies on May 6, the first of Soto's career.

Juan Soto leadoff home run! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/TVxJeReOUX — MLB (@MLB) May 7, 2026

All in all, Soto simply has not been himself as of late, racking up just three hits over his last 27 at-bats. So where should the Mets go from here?

If Soto isn't the answer as the leadoff hitter until Lindor comes back, possible alternatives could be Marcus Semien, who's batted leadoff once already for the Mets this season. Bo Bichette is another option, as he has plenty of experience batting leadoff during his days with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Mets could also roll with their young outfielder, Carson Benge, who can provide a lot of speed at the top of the order if he gets on base.

Juan Soto came to the Mets to drive in runs at a high rate and batting him leadoff simply won't cut. While injuries to the lineup may have forced Mendoza's hand, this offense still hasn't produced, and another change may be necessary.

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