Why Luke Weaver is a good pickup for the Mets’ bullpen

The New York Mets have added another high-leverage arm to their bullpen, continuing a recent trend of pulling from their crosstown rival.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets have agreed to terms on a two-year, $22 million deal with free-agent reliever Luke Weaver. The deal is pending a physical and reportedly includes no player or club options.

The agreement does not include option years or an opt out. Straight 2 years, $22M https://t.co/IVLMoLBz1f — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 17, 2025

Weaver, 32, spent much of his career as a starter before emerging as one of the Yankees’ most reliable relievers in 2024. Across 62 appearances that season, he posted a career-best 2.89 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with 103 strikeouts in 84 innings. He also recorded a 1.76 ERA and 0.59 WHIP in 15.1 postseason innings, notching four saves during the team’s run to the World Series.

By the end of 2025, however, the Yankees no longer trusted Weaver in high-leverage spots. After posting a 2.31 ERA through his first 24 appearances, the right-hander’s season went sideways following a left hamstring strain in late May. His ERA ballooned to 5.31 over 40 appearances post-injury, as pitch tipping concerns disrupted his mechanics and confidence.

Overall, Weaver finished the 2025 season with a 3.62 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and a 10.0 K/9 rate across 64.2 innings. Despite the rocky finish, his underlying numbers suggest he could return to being one of the league’s better late-inning arms next season.

According to Statcast, Weaver ranked in the 91st percentile in chase rate and the 89th percentile in whiff rate in 2025. Before his injury, his 2.65 FIP was in line with his breakout performance the previous year.

Weaver now reunites with former Yankees teammate Devin Williams, who joined the Mets on a three-year deal earlier this offseason. Williams is expected to handle ninth-inning duties in 2026, though Weaver provides additional closing experience for a bullpen that lost Edwin Díaz.

