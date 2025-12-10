New York Mets reportedly interested in reunion with Tyler Rogers

After seeing two cornerstone pieces depart in 24 hours, the New York Mets are reportedly open to re-signing this high-leverage reliever.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that the Mets are showing interest in reuniting with right-hander reliever Tyler Rogers. The 34-year-old submariner has a robust market, however, so competition will be tight for him.

Mets are showing interest in Tyler Rogers, the one deadline pickup who performed superbly. Unsurprisingly, Rogers has a very strong market. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 10, 2025

New York acquired Rogers last year from the San Francisco Giants at the cusp of the trade deadline. The Mets, in exchange, sent a substantial haul to San Francisco, dealing pitchers José Buttó, Blade Tidwell and outfield prospect Drew Gilbert to complete the trade.

Rogers was one of three relief pitchers the Mets added at the trade deadline, as the ballclub also traded for Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles and reigning NL Reliever of the Year Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals.

The seven-year veteran, however, was the only reliever of the three to pitch well during their tenures in Flushing. In 28 games, Rogers went 0-3 with a 2.30 ERA, 10 strikeouts and a 1.10 WHIP across 27.1 innings pitched; Rogers' 0-3 record was primarily due to the Mets bringing him into games with runners on base and allowing inherited runners to score, along with his high contact and low strikeout rates. In 81 games with both the Giants and Mets last year, Rogers went 4-6 with a sparkling 1.98 ERA, 48 punchouts and a 0.94 WHIP in 77.1 innings of work.

A scoreless 8th for Tyler Rogers! pic.twitter.com/k2AXhf9719 — SNY (@SNYtv) September 6, 2025

New York's interest in a reunion with Rogers should not come as a surprise, especially after losing All-Star closer Edwin Díaz to the Los Angeles Dodgers; Díaz signed a three-year, $69 million deal with the back-to-back World Series champions on Tuesday. However, the Mets seemingly have Díaz's closer replacement when they inked Devin Williams to a three-year, $51 million deal on December 3 after he spent last year with the New York Yankees.

The Mets are in desperate need to shore up their bullpen with Díaz (who was arguably their best pitcher during his six seasons in Flushing), now in Los Angeles. New York's relief corps, as it currently stands, consists of the aforementioned Williams, Brooks Raley, Huascar Brazobán, Richard Lovelady, Dylan Ross, Joey Gerber and A.J. Minter (whose status for Opening Day is unclear after undergoing surgery last year for a left lat tear). They're also expected to be without right-handed reliever Dedniel Núńez for all of next year after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

With the Mets needing to bolster their bullpen and the absence of Díaz expected to loom large, Tyler Rogers should be a name for Mets fans to be on the lookout for.

