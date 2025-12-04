Why the Mets should reunite with Chris Bassitt

With the New York Mets expected to seek starting pitching help this offseason, should they consider a reunion with this veteran right-hander?

During Wednesday's episode of Mets Hot Stove on SNY, Elizabeth Benn floated the possibility of the Mets reuniting with starting pitcher Chris Bassitt.

"He had an incredible year with the Mets and everybody is sticking to that one game in Atlanta, so Mets fans, put that out of your memory," Benn said. "He's such a unique pitcher and that he has such a deep pitch mix...you saw that fight he had with the Blue Jays in the postseason and that looked like an elite, potentially number one starter. I'm not saying he is a number one starter right now, he's not going to be, but he could be a really elite pitcher ahead of a nice bonus to put in their rotation."

On Mets Hot Stove, @martinonyc tells @gappleSNY that pitchers like Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen could be good fits for the Mets rotation, while both @elizabenn and @DPLennon explain why a Chris Bassitt reunion could be a good fit pic.twitter.com/glHMcDlkE1 — SNY (@SNYtv) December 4, 2025

Bassitt spent just one season in Flushing in 2022, after the Mets traded for him from the then-Oakland Athletics in March of that year. During his lone season with the ballclub, the righty was exceptional, posting a 15-9 record in 30 starts with a 3.42 ERA, 167 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.14 across 181.2 innings pitched.

After the 2022 season, the now 36-year-old signed a three-year, $63 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays and quickly became a durable starter in their rotation. During his three years north of the border, Bassitt made at least 30 starts in all of those seasons; in 2023, he led the American League with 16 wins and struck out a career-high 186 batters.

Bassitt was also very effective during Toronto's World Series run this past season. In seven postseason appearances, the veteran logged a 1.04 ERA with 10 punchouts in 8.2 innings of work.

The veteran's Mets stint ended on a sour note, as he struggled in a potential NL East-clinching game against the Atlanta Braves on October 2 and lost the decisive Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres a week later. However, New York is now in desperate need of adding starting pitcher depth, and the Blue Jays are not expected to re-sign him after adding starters Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce.

Bassitt may not be the starter that would immediately fix the Mets' rotation. Still, with prior success in New York under his belt, the Mets would have a much better starting staff heading into 2026 if they can get that version of Bassitt or at least close to that.

