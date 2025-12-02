Why the Mets should still re-sign Edwin Díaz after adding Devin Williams

The New York Mets have added a major piece to their bullpen.

On Monday night, the Mets reportedly agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with right-handed reliever Devin Williams. According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the contract also includes a $6 million bonus prorated equally over the three years. In total, $15 million is deferred.

Reliever Devin Williams and the Mets are in agreement on a three-year deal, league source tells The Athletic. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) December 2, 2025

Williams, 31, is a two-time NL Reliever of the Year but posted a career-worst 4.79 ERA over 67 appearances with the New York Yankees in 2025. Before being traded to the Bronx last winter, he recorded a combined 1.83 ERA across six seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Despite the spike in ERA, Williams showed encouraging signs that he can bounce back — especially late in the season. He finished the year with 13 straight scoreless outings, including four in the postseason. His strikeout rate remained among the league’s best at 34.7%, and his 2.68 FIP was more than two runs lower than his ERA.

According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, the Mets remain interested in re-signing All-Star closer Edwin Díaz even after landing Williams. DiComo added that Williams is open to returning to a setup role — a job he previously held in Milwaukee before the Josh Hader trade moved him into the ninth inning.

The Mets are still interested in re-signing Edwin Díaz even after agreeing to terms with Devin Williams, per source. Williams is open to pitching in a setup role. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) December 2, 2025

Díaz, who turns 32 in March, earned the NL Reliever of the Year Award in 2025 after posting a 1.63 ERA, 38% strikeout rate, and 8.1% walk rate over 66.1 innings. Despite missing the 2023 season because of a knee injury, the three-time All-Star ranks fifth in saves since 2019 with 144.

Williams, meanwhile, recorded 18 saves in 22 chances this past season but was at his best after David Bednar took over the ninth inning for the Yankees following the trade deadline. From Aug. 10 through the end of the season, he posted a 2.50 ERA (0.36 FIP) in 19 games, striking out 34 of 70 batters faced over 18 innings.

Read More: Why the Mets should overlook any Framber Valdez concerns

Though Williams gives the Mets an experienced safety net in the closer role, his inability to hold that job permanently this past season should only incentivize the club to retain Díaz. The Mets’ relief unit ranked 15th in the majors with a 3.93 ERA in 2025, even with a lights-out campaign from their closer.

Pairing Díaz and Williams would give the Mets a dominant back-end duo on paper, though more additions would still be needed in middle relief. Ryne Stanek, Gregory Soto, and Tyler Rogers remain free agents, and failed trade-deadline acquisition Ryan Helsley recently signed with the Baltimore Orioles.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles