Why the Mets Won't Give Bo Bichette Shortstop Reps Amid Francisco Lindor Injury

The New York Mets were dealt a blow on Wednesday when it was announced that star shortstop Francisco Lindor will officially undergo surgery to repair the hamate bone in his left hand.

In revealing the news to the media, manager Carlos Mendoza also affirmed his belief that Lindor will recover quickly, saying that "we're still optimistic that he's going to be available for us on Opening Day." Mendoza was also sure to mention that the timeline can vary with this type of injury, indicating that it will be somewhere around six weeks.

While it's too early to speculate on the nature of his rehab, an injury to one of the league's most durable players had many wondering what the Mets' plan would be if Lindor is ultimately unable to go come March 26th. In his media availability on Tuesday, David Stearns broached the topic of shortstop replacements, mentioning Vidal Bruján, Jackson Cluff, Grae Kessinger, Ronny Mauricio, and Christian Arroyo as potential options.

On the same topic on Wednesday, Mendoza dismissed the idea that newly acquired infielder Bo Bichette would get any reps at his former position during spring training and will instead focus solely on learning third base.

"Right now, we have to make sure we get him comfortable at third base," the Mets' skipper said. "That's where he's going to be getting his work defensively."

At the same time, Mendoza did not dismiss the idea of Bichette filling in at shortstop if Lindor does not progress like they expect, prefacing his comments by saying "This is a guy that's played shortstop, so if we [have to] get to that point, that transition is not [going to] be as hard."

Based on Mendoza's comments, New York's top priority this spring will be getting their newly acquired infielders acclimated to new positions. Jorge Polanco, who was signed to play first base, and Bichette, who will play third, have yet to make a start at either respective position. Both players have years of experience at shortstop and should be able to adjust quickly to the new spots in the infield, but the Mets are making it a point to have this adjustment period prior to Opening Day.

Given Lindor's limited injury history, it would be hard to argue that Bichette and Polanco were signed with the intention of providing insurance at shortstop. However, it doesn't hurt to have two veteran infielders who could assume the duty if necessary. But given Bichette's poor defensive metrics and Polanco's move away from the position over the past few years, it would certainly be preferable to avoid any such scenario.

The early hope from Mendoza and Mets personnel is that they will be able to do so, and Lindor will be able to return to the club for the start of the season. Mendoza even went as far as to project out the top of the lineup with Lindor in his usual leadoff position.

"Lindor is down now, but I am still leaning that way," he said. "If Lindor is healthy and ready to go, it's probably going to be Lindor, Soto, Bichette."

Without getting too far ahead of it or locking anything in place, Mendoza's comments here echo his belief in his star player to make a strong recovery. Even if it takes him some added time to return to form, having Lindor's presence as a leader in the clubhouse and on the field will be a big boost for the Mets as they look to find their footing as a new-look unit in 2026.

