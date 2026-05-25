Ryan Clifford Should Be the Next Top Prospect to Join the Mets

The 2026 Mets have been decimated by injuries, infused by an unexpected youth movement, and are hanging on for their playoff lives already. Their pitching has found a way to rebound from the blows they've been dealt, as Christian Scott has established himself as a legitimate starter. However, offensively, no one has been able to step up yet.

The rookies have done well for the Mets so far, especially outfielders Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing, but they haven't nearly been enough to save the trajectory of the Mets. They haven't been able to overcome shortcomings throughout their lineup, and could require another addition to their current group. Embarrassingly, the Mets were just swept by the Marlins after scoring two runs the entire series.

Meanwhile, top prospect Ryan Clifford had a huge day on Sunday in a doubleheader, mashing a home run in each game and raising his total to 10 homers on the season. His second homer of the day was an absolute moonshot, an incredible showing of pull-side power against veteran righty Austin Voth, who has over 350 innings of major league work to his name.

Two games, two homers for Ryan Clifford today. As the Mets’ offense continues to be baseball’s worst, Clifford is knocking on the door to Queens. pic.twitter.com/p7MPQUG5BA — rams (@jrwamsey) May 25, 2026

The Mets' bats have been dead over the past few days, and the back end of their roster has produced nothing and has even less potential for more. The expected return of lefty Jared Young will help their lineup depth, but the Mets should still seriously consider another addition to their lineup, and Clifford just might be that change.

Mets need to consider promoting Ryan Clifford from Triple-A Syracuse

Clifford is one of the few top prospects in the upper levels of the minors not yet promoted to the Mets this year, but that all could change very soon. Clifford has turned it up a notch in recent weeks and is now mashing for the Triple-A Mets. The lefty now has three homers in his last five games and is moving on from his annual slow start to the season.

His OPS in May sits just a few ticks below .800, and his ten homers are the most in the Mets' minor league system. The Mets are in desperate need of on-base and power abilities in their lineup, and Clifford could add both of those elements to manager Carlos Mendoza's group.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza likely wouldn't mind getting Ryan Clifford's bat in the lineup to help turn the club's offensive outlook around. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Clifford is best known for his walking abilities and incredible raw power, which adds much more upside to the Mets' lineup than they currently have. One of the biggest issues facing the Mets is that so many of their bats carry almost no threat, and it's been an easy task for opposing pitchers of late.

While his walk rate is down considerably so far this year, Clifford is still fresh off a .356 OBP and 29-HR campaign last year, both of which were among the best full-season marks of any player in the Mets' system. The Mets' offense is in great need of a boost to their current group, and Clifford could provide more on-base consistency and more power than anyone else on their roster right now.

After scoring two runs over three games in Miami, the Mets need to change something up, and they need to make that change quickly. Clifford is worth the risk for the Mets, and his skill set could be enough to help reinvigorate the Mets' lineup.